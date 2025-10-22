Every Stay Gives Back: LA Hotels Unite to Rebuild After Wildfires

Los Angeles Tourism & Kind Traveler turn travel dollars into hope for local Angelenos

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kind Traveler andLos Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (Los Angeles Tourism) have joined forces to empower travelers to raise funds for wildfire relief through Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back (ESGB) program. In just a few short months, and with the support of nine leading Los Angeles hotel partners, the program has already generated more than $173,000 in direct relief for wildfire survivors through The Change Reaction's Wildfire Direct Giving Fund. With momentum building, the initiative is on track to raise half a million dollars by the end of January 2026, offering a lifeline to families still grappling with the devastating financial impacts of the January 2025 wildfires – including displacement, job loss, and the ongoing struggle to rebuild their lives.

"With more than $1.5 million in donations raised in 24 months since the launch of Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back model, it's proven that tourism can be a powerful force for disaster recovery, community healing, and ecosystem restoration," said Jessica Blotter, CEO & Co-Founder of Kind Traveler. "By channeling the economic strength of every hotel stay directly into local communities, we're able to deliver immediate relief while also helping destinations rebuild stronger and more resilient."

Echoing that sentiment, Adam Burke, President & CEO of Los Angeles Tourism, emphasized the program's importance for the city: "The tourism industry is one of the most powerful economic drivers in Los Angeles, and with that strength comes a responsibility to support our communities in times of crisis. This program embodies what our industry stands for, harnessing the impact of travel to deliver immediate relief and lasting resilience to Angelenos. Supporting initiatives like Every Stay Gives Back isn't an add-on for us; it's part of the DNA of Los Angeles Tourism and reflects our commitment to ensuring tourism benefits both visitors and residents alike."

Every Stay Supports The Change Reaction's Wildfire Direct Giving Fund

The participating leading Los Angeles hotels, including many of the city's most celebrated luxury properties, are supporting The Change Reaction with every hotel stay. Through this initiative, $1 from every hotel night is donated to The Change Reaction's Wildfire Relief Program, regardless of the booking method, to help fund microgrants for wildfire survivors in L.A. County. 100% of funds go directly into the hands of those who need it most. From replacing lost essential items to supporting temporary housing and emergency expenses, travel dollars help restore dignity and stability for wildfire survivors in L.A. County.

Recent research underscores travelers' growing desire to make a difference: According to Booking.com's 2025 Travel & Sustainability Report, 73% of travelers want the money they spend to go back into the local community, while 84% say sustainability influences their travel decisions. Through Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program, these values translate into measurable action and transparent community impact.

Impact You Can See: Travelers Can Track Their Positive Footprint

Every dollar is measured, and guests can track the impact of every stay through traveler-friendly impact dashboards. These dashboards ensure transparency and foster connection and education around regenerative tourism, encouraging travelers to travel kindly with every trip they book. Hotel lobbies feature wood plaques with QR codes that link to Impact Dashboards, providing guests with a transparent and educational view of the positive impact of their stays.

Featured Participating Lodging Partners

Supporting The Change Reaction's Wildfire Direct Giving Fund with Every Stay:

AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles

Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live

Hotel Angeleno

JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live

Moxy Downtown Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

Sheraton Grand Los Angeles

SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills

The Westin Los Angeles Airport

This partnership is part of a larger statewide initiative with Visit California, in which nine California tourism boards and more than 100 hotels participate in Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program. Together, these efforts are redefining how tourism can serve as a rapid-response recovery tool while also creating long-term benefits for communities across the state.

Los Angeles Continues to be a Leader in Sustainable Travel

Los Angeles offers 75 miles of coastline and more than 550 miles of public hiking and biking trails, including Griffith Park, the nation's largest municipal park. The city also leads the nation in solar power and electric vehicle infrastructure and operates the country's largest fleet of green buses, with extensive bike paths and expanding Metro lines connecting its neighborhoods. From Koreatown's food scene to Malibu's coastal trails, and from world-class museums Downtown to epic plant-based dining options throughout the city, travelers experience a city where culture, community, and sustainability come together.

See The Impact & Travel Kindly

By simply choosing to stay at one of these properties, every guest directly contributes to wildfire recovery and community resilience, helping Angelenos rebuild their lives while leaving a positive footprint with each trip. To explore the participating hotels, see the impact generated so far, and discover how to travel kindly in Los Angeles, visit the Positive Impact Dashboard: https://www.kindtraveler.com/content/los-angeles-tourism

About Los Angeles Tourism:

Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (Los Angeles Tourism) is the official, non-profit tourism promotion organization for the City of Los Angeles, and the ultimate resource for where to stay and play in the LA area. With its mission to improve the quality of life for all Angelenos through the economic and community benefits of tourism, Los Angeles Tourism is proud to represent over 1,000 Member businesses across the region who depend on travel and tourism for their livelihoods, including over 540,000 residents who work in tourism-related careers. For more information, visit discoverlosangeles.com, follow at facebook.com/DiscoverLosAngeles, or @discoverLA on X, Instagram and TikTok.

About Kind Traveler:

Kind Traveler is an internationally recognized, regenerative travel platform that turns everyday trips into opportunities for measurable community impact. Through its Every Stay Gives Back and Every Adventure Gives Back programs, a portion of each booking supports local nonprofits that advance environmental, community, and animal welfare initiatives. Since 2016, this women- and veteran-owned public benefit corporation has partnered with hotels and destinations in 25 countries, supporting 100+ vetted charities aligned with the UN Global Goals. Kind Traveler has raised over $1.5 million for local causes and was named the winner of the 2025 California Travel Association Sustainability and Stewardship Award. The award-winning model has also been recognized by Fast Company, Travel + Leisure, Conde Nast Traveler, Newsweek, Lufthansa Innovation Hub, and the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Learn more at KindTraveler.com.

About The Change Reaction

The Change Reaction is Los Angeles' leading direct-giving platform, dedicated to providing immediate financial relief and meaningful support to individuals and families in crisis. Through hundreds of community-based partnerships and initiatives like the Wildfire Direct Giving Fund, The Change Reaction stands at the forefront of relief efforts, helping communities recover, rebuild, and regain stability with dignity. By partnering with frontline heroes across the city, The Change Reaction transforms compassion into action, delivering rapid assistance to hardworking Angelenos and turning every contribution into a catalyst for lasting hope and positive change.

