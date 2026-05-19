EveryCat Health Foundation's Support of the University of Missouri's 99 Lives Cat Genome Sequencing Initiative is Saving Feline Lives, Creating Global Access to Research

"We're excited about the work 99 Lives is doing and the positive impact it has on the health of both cats and humans," said Jackie Ott Jaakola, President and CEO, EveryCat Health Foundation. Post this

99 Lives Cat Genome Sequencing Initiative: Gold Standard and Global Resource

The 99 Lives Cat Genome Sequencing Project is a global feline research community that has developed a database of normal and abnormal genetic variations of domestic cats. Since 2013, the group has successfully produced, collated, and analyzed the genome sequences of over 1,000 cats, with assistance from about 40 collaborators—including members of the veterinary and genetics communities, the pet food industry, and private cat owners. The work of this collaborative has led to a dataset that includes 50 cat breeds, as well as hybrid and mixed-breed cats.

"Our work has become a global resource for gold standard sequence testing and the creation of a readily available science information resource," said Dr. Leslie A. Lyons, Director, 99 Lives Cat Genome Sequencing Initiative and Gilbreath-McLorn Endowed Professor of Comparative Medicine, Department of Veterinary Medicine & Surgery. "It's a collaboration between vets all over the world and our research lab—with EveryCat Health Foundation supporting our efforts every step of the way."

Lyons and her team of collaborators have produced about 25 percent of the genome sequences included in the project. Their work culminated in the Feline Genetics and Comparative Medicine Laboratory identifying 60 DNA variants for diseases and traits, almost 30 percent of all known cat DNA variants, including those variants associated with diseases such as polycystic kidney disease, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, muscular dystrophies, and retinal degenerations. Also, her work has led to the identification of several cat traits like rexoid fur coats, dwarfism, and cat coat colors.

Supporting a Critical Milestone: Creation of 1,000+ Cat Genome Data Sets

EveryCat Health Foundation has invested nearly $300,000 in this particular initiative —made possible through the sustained generosity of many donors over the years, including recent support from the Doris Day and Terry Melcher Foundation.

The cost of this process has decreased significantly in recent years, allowing the group to ramp up its research and achieve a major scientific milestone: creating 1,000 cat datasets. Studies use cats' DNA to predict several diseases in specific breeds and in random-breed cats. For example, 99 Lives identified the genome sequencing for spasticity, a genetic disorder found in Sphynx and Devon Rex cats.

About the University of Missouri, Feline Genetics and Comparative Medicine Laboratory

The overall goal of the laboratory is to bring Precision / Genomic Medicine to Companion Animals to improve the health of animals and humans. Research focuses on the genetic aspects of domestic cats, including inherited diseases as biomedical models for humans, cat phenotypic and morphological traits, and cat population dynamics, which are relevant to genetic disease studies, translational medicine, genetic testing, and forensic applications. Dr. Lyons also conducts studies on wild felids of all species in conjunction with the North American Felid Taxonomic Advisory Group and is a member of the SEC Tigers United Project. For more information: https://cvm.missouri.edu/research/feline-genetics-and-comparative-medicine-laboratory/

Supporting Translational Health Research: Implications of Feline Genotyping for Humans

EveryCat has a history of funding research that has translational medicine implications, as discoveries made for feline health can also cross over into treatments for humans. While the goal has always been to improve the lives of cats and the people who care for them, the research has also led to discoveries that reach far beyond feline medicine. Research funded by EveryCat has contributed to a better understanding of coronaviruses, including those related to COVID-19; has helped scientists uncover how genetics influences certain cancers across species; and has laid a foundation for the study of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in humans.

About EveryCat Health Foundation

EveryCat Health Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 1968, advances feline health by supporting groundbreaking research and education. Its work worldwide has funded $12 million in cat health research studies at more than 30 partner institutions. Efforts are made possible through the generosity of dedicated donors and collaborators. Research funded by EveryCat Health Foundation helps veterinarians by providing groundbreaking insights to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of common feline health problems. Grants are awarded at least twice yearly with the help of the foundation's expert review panel. For further information or to support feline health research, please visit http://www.everycat.org.

Media Contact

Jackie Ott Jaakola, EveryCat Health Foundation, 1 (201) 275-0624, [email protected], http://www.everycat.org

Pam R Abrahamsson, PRA Public Relations, 1 5032989749, [email protected], www.prapublicrelations.com

SOURCE EveryCat Health Foundation