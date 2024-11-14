Everyone Deserves a Laugh This Holiday and Prank-O Delivers

The maker of prank gift boxes fills the season with new ways to deliver laughter and brings comic relief to what often can be a stress-filled occasion.
HUGO, Minn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prank-O, the ultimate gift gag brand, is set to deliver a wave of laughter for the upcoming holiday season. With its latest prank gift boxes and gag gifts, Prank-O promises to be the life of the party. The Pudding Pouch, Poopsie Daisy, Tik Tot and Cast & Blast are just a few of the offerings ready to house the actual gift, each a potential source of endless laughter. The Pet Sleep Mask and Donut Hole Holster prank gifts add a touch of whimsy to the collection, furthering the brand's mission to bring levity to every occasion.
The story of Prank-O's origins begins when its two founders, Ryan Walther and Arik Nordby, worked at the satirical media outlet The Onion and saw a kid open a video game present hidden inside a toaster box. That was the lightbulb moment for their prank gift boxes, which depict outrageous products as funny as they are plausible. This sparked their original prank box design of a USB Toaster box. They went so far as to grab the attention of Shark Tank's Mark Cuban to invest in empty boxes.
"We love a good parody and our sense of humor persuaded us to come up with the idea for Prank-O, which turned out to be an instant hit at The Onion, so we knew we had something that would appeal to all ages," said Walther. "Arik and I realized it was time to offer an alternative to boring gift bags. Our boxes bring laughter and fun to any gathering and with this year's new boxes and gifts, folks can sit back and watch the fun unfold. The expressions during the initial unwrapping are so worth it. The hard part is keeping a straight face when watching your loved ones unwrap their gift!"
New Boxes:
Pudding Pouch ($8.99) - Put your pudding where your waist is! The Pudding Pouch gift box will crack up your sweet-toothed friends or relatives (and probably make their mouths water).
Poopsie Daisy (8.99) - Throw away the pooper scooper! The flower-producing pet food additive shown on this Poopsie Daisy gift box may not be real, but it will certainly send any pet parents you know into a fit of laughter.
Tik Tot (8.99) - Make your baby the star they were recently born to be. The TikTot gift box is perfect for any new parents in need of a laugh.
Cast & Blast($8.99) - Hunting and fishing aren't mutually exclusive anymore. Prank a hunter, angler, or outdoor enthusiast with this hilarious gift box.
New Prank Gifts:
Pet Sleep Mask($9.99) - We've all been there. Your furry friend wakes up from their afternoon snooze and immediately starts pestering you for attention. This animal-tailored sleep aid doesn't exactly stop that from happening, but it will crack up any pet parents at the idea of it.
Donut Hole Holster ($9.99) - There are few things more devastating than a donut hole just out of arm's reach. And while this tiny holster to stash the treat on your belt may not be a real solution to the problem, it's guaranteed to send your sweet-toothed friend or relative into a fit of laughter when you gift it to them.
The collection puts a satirical lens on gift-giving and current trends. With over two decades of experience crafting satire, the team at Prank-O is well-versed in delivering laughs and comic appeal the whole family can enjoy. For more information, visit pranko.com and look for the brand on Amazon.
About Prank-O:
Prank-O creates hilarious prank gift boxes, gag gifts, puzzles, gift bags, flyers and more. Laughter Delivered with the brand known for outrageous fun.
