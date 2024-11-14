Everyone Deserves a Laugh This Holiday and Prank-O Delivers

"Our boxes bring laughter and fun to any gathering and with this year's new boxes and gifts, folks can sit back and watch the fun unfold. The expressions during the initial unwrapping are so worth it. The hard part is keeping a straight face when watching your loved ones unwrap their gift!" Post this

"We love a good parody and our sense of humor persuaded us to come up with the idea for Prank-O, which turned out to be an instant hit at The Onion, so we knew we had something that would appeal to all ages," said Walther. "Arik and I realized it was time to offer an alternative to boring gift bags. Our boxes bring laughter and fun to any gathering and with this year's new boxes and gifts, folks can sit back and watch the fun unfold. The expressions during the initial unwrapping are so worth it. The hard part is keeping a straight face when watching your loved ones unwrap their gift!"

New Boxes:

Pudding Pouch ($8.99) - Put your pudding where your waist is! The Pudding Pouch gift box will crack up your sweet-toothed friends or relatives (and probably make their mouths water).

Poopsie Daisy (8.99) - Throw away the pooper scooper! The flower-producing pet food additive shown on this Poopsie Daisy gift box may not be real, but it will certainly send any pet parents you know into a fit of laughter.

Tik Tot (8.99) - Make your baby the star they were recently born to be. The TikTot gift box is perfect for any new parents in need of a laugh.

Cast & Blast($8.99) - Hunting and fishing aren't mutually exclusive anymore. Prank a hunter, angler, or outdoor enthusiast with this hilarious gift box.

New Prank Gifts:

Pet Sleep Mask($9.99) - We've all been there. Your furry friend wakes up from their afternoon snooze and immediately starts pestering you for attention. This animal-tailored sleep aid doesn't exactly stop that from happening, but it will crack up any pet parents at the idea of it.

Donut Hole Holster ($9.99) - There are few things more devastating than a donut hole just out of arm's reach. And while this tiny holster to stash the treat on your belt may not be a real solution to the problem, it's guaranteed to send your sweet-toothed friend or relative into a fit of laughter when you gift it to them.

The collection puts a satirical lens on gift-giving and current trends. With over two decades of experience crafting satire, the team at Prank-O is well-versed in delivering laughs and comic appeal the whole family can enjoy. For more information, visit pranko.com and look for the brand on Amazon.

