Everytable Launches Core Franchise Program to Make Fresh, Scratch-Cooked Meals More Accessible Nationwide

"Our mission has always been to transform the food system and make delicious, nutritious food accessible to everyone, everywhere," said Sam Polk, Founder and CEO of Everytable. "This core franchise program allows us to scale that impact with operators who share our purpose, want to increase food access and help serve communities in need. The model removes much of the friction that makes restaurant ownership challenging, including high buildout costs, complex kitchens and labor intensity, while allowing franchisees to focus on great food and strong community connection."

Everytable's community-centric storefronts are designed with operators in mind. The small footprint format, ranging from 500 to 1,400 square feet, requires fewer employees than traditional restaurant models and operates without full kitchens or extensive on-site food preparation. By centralizing scratch-cooking in commissary kitchens, franchisees can focus on local marketing, partnerships and storefront performance, rather than managing a full back-of-house operation.

Additionally, initial investments range from $305,000 to $781,000, offering a lower-cost entry point than many traditional QSR, fast-casual or full-service restaurant concepts. Flexible formats and streamlined buildouts support efficient development and a faster path to multi-unit expansion.

"Everytable isn't a traditional restaurant – it's a modern food platform," Polk added. "We meet customers where they are, whether in-store, online or through local partnerships, delivering convenience without compromising quality or lifestyle."

Everytable's franchisees can benefit from multiple revenue streams, including grab-and-go retail, meal plan subscriptions, digital ordering and catering, as well as partnerships with schools, universities, senior living facilities and local nonprofits. These channels extend Everytable's impact beyond the storefront while generating predictable, repeat revenue for owners.

Backed by mission-aligned investors including Gwyneth Paltrow, Maria Shriver, Peter Buffett and Patrick Schwarzenegger, Everytable enters this next growth phase with strong brand momentum and a proven operating model.

As consumer demand continues its rapid shift toward ready-to-enjoy meals and digitally enabled convenience, Everytable offers franchisees the opportunity to build a business that is culturally relevant, economically disciplined and positioned to lead the future of food.

Immediate franchise opportunities are available in California, Arizona and other Western markets, with national expansion planned strategically over time.

For more information about franchising with Everytable, please visit https://everytable.com/pages/franchise.

About Everytable

Everytable is a mission-driven food company dedicated to transforming the food system by making fresh, scratch-cooked meals accessible to everyone. Through centralized kitchens and neighborhood storefronts, Everytable delivers nourishing, community-inspired meals designed to fit a wide range of lifestyles and budgets.

Everytable adjusts pricing to meet location income levels and provides meals to communities in food deserts, where access to nutritious food is limited. The company has served more than five million meals to individuals experiencing homelessness, over one million to students and transitional age youth and more than four million to seniors experiencing food insecurity.

