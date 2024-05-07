Evidence Generation: Evolution and Future of Integrated Evidence Planning, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, attendees will gain insights into functional and operational aspects of integrated evidence planning (IEP) and the rationale and benefits of IEP. They will hear about the evolution of IEP, future trends and how it meets different stakeholders' requirements. Attendees will also get to learn about the potential barriers to IEP and ways to overcome them, as well as the operational aspects of IEP such as the development, implementation and operationalization of IEP systems.
TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is increasingly important for the life sciences industry to adopt an integrated approach to planning, generating and managing the evidence required for the value of its innovations. Integrated evidence planning (IEP) is a framework that leverages an ensemble of different data sources, scientific methods and cross-functional expertise across a product's life cycle to generate key information about its benefits, safety and value most effectively and efficiently.
In this webinar, the expert speaker will provide insights into functional and operational aspects of IEP and the rationale and benefits of IEP. They will discuss the evolution of IEP, future trends and how it meets different stakeholders' requirements. Attendees will gain insights into the potential barriers to IEP and ways to overcome them, as well as the operational aspects of IEP such as the development, implementation and operationalization of IEP systems.
Join this webinar:
- To understand the rationale for integrated evidence generation and the need for evidence beyond randomized controlled trials
- To learn the evolution of IEP
- To brainstorm on the challenges for IEP and potential solutions to overcome them
- To decipher the architecture of IEP systems and processes involved in their development, implementation and operation
- To form a forward-looking vision with regards to the emerging innovative trends in IEP
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into why evidence generation and thus IEP is becoming increasingly important for the life sciences industry.
Join featured speakers Won Chan Lee, PhD, Principal and Practice Lead of HEOR/RWE Practice, Axtria – Ingenious Insights, Chris Blanchette, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Data Science & Evidence, Novo Nordisk; and Shibani Pokras, Senior Director and Global Process Owner, Integrated Evidence Planning, GSK, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Evidence Generation: Evolution and Future of Integrated Evidence Planning.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article