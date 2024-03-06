Evidence Unlocked: How AI and Technology Is the Key to More Robust Observational Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Previously restricted by outdated study models, complete data capture is now an efficient and flexible option using cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and large language models (LLMs). Post this

Attendees will learn more about:

Why traditional methods employed in observational studies and registries are rapidly becoming obsolete in today's dynamic healthcare environment.

The increasing demand for greater evidence, particularly patient-generated data, and how technology-enabled study models offer superior capabilities for capturing and analyzing this valuable information.

The pivotal role that AI and technology play in overcoming the challenges faced in conducting observational studies, paving the way for more efficient and effective research methodologies.

How PicnicHealth is at the forefront of this technological revolution, utilizing AI and advanced technology to streamline and enhance the efficiency and comprehensiveness of observational studies and registries.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into how AI, ML and LLM are revolutionizing registries and observational research.

Join experts from PicnicHealth, Kristen Hahn, PhD, MPH, Head of RWE Research; and Troy Astorino (moderator), Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder, for the live webinar on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Evidence Unlocked: How AI and Technology Is the Key to More Robust Observational Research.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], http://www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks