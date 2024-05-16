Evidence Unlocked: How AI and Technology Is the Key to More Robust Observational Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why traditional methods employed in observational studies and registries are rapidly becoming obsolete in today's dynamic healthcare environment. Attendees will gain insights into the increasing demand for greater evidence, particularly patient-generated data, and how technology-enabled study models offer superior capabilities for capturing and analyzing this valuable information. The featured speakers will discuss the pivotal role that artificial intelligence (AI) and technology play in overcoming the challenges faced in conducting observational studies, paving the way for more efficient and effective research methodologies. Attendees will learn how PicnicHealth is at the forefront of this technological revolution, utilizing AI and advanced technology to streamline and enhance the efficiency and comprehensiveness of observational studies and registries.
TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As stakeholders increasingly seek more robust evidence from registries and observational studies, researchers must adopt innovative methods for generating comprehensive data. Previously restricted by outdated study models, complete data capture is now an efficient and flexible option using cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).
In this webinar, attendees will learn more about:
- The transformative potential of cutting-edge technologies and AI
- The changing landscape of registries and observation-based studies
- How boundaries are being pushed in what is achievable to obtain comprehensive data
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into how AI is revolutionizing registries and observational research.
Join Vitaly Doban, VP, Head of Data & Insights Generation, Ipsen; Dr. Dan Drozd, Chief Medical Officer, PicnicHealth; and Troy Astorino (moderator), Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder, PicnicHealth, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Evidence Unlocked: How AI and Technology Is the Key to More Robust Observational Research.
