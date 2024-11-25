Evive Brands Partners With Eulerity to Boost Franchise Success

Pioneering marketing automation partner is leveraged to empower franchisees and elevate national marketing efforts

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eulerity, a preferred marketing automation partner of multi-location brands, is excited to be partnering with Evive Brands, a recognized leader in the health and home services franchise sector. This collaboration will empower Evive Brands' extensive network of franchisees to run effective digital paid advertising campaigns in their local markets, while also enhancing Evive's ability to localize national marketing efforts across a multi-brand portfolio.

Evive Brands boasts over 600 franchise locations across the United States, with notable brands, including Assisted Living Locators, Grasons Estate Sales, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, and Executive Home Care. Committed to improving the well-being of clients and their families, their team sought a preferred vendor network that would be able to support all of the Evive portfolio. With Eulerity, Evive Brands empowers its franchisees to be everywhere their customers are. The partner's all-in-one comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions provides turnkey digital advertising solutions for franchisees, offering an incredibly intuitive, user-friendly platform with the tools and support needed for franchisees to manage successful local paid advertising campaigns.

Chelle Morris, Vice President of Marketing for Evive Brands shared, "We're thrilled to partner with Eulerity to elevate our digital marketing efforts. This partnership sets our franchisees up for success in their digital marketing efforts and, through that, allows us to better serve our clients. Franchisees now have access to cutting-edge tools and support they need, and we have a vendor partner that pairs the power of marketing automation and AI with a dedicated Customer Success team. We're looking forward to significant growth and success."

Daniel Izen, Vice President of Global Sales for Eulerity, added, "We are excited to collaborate with Evive Brands and provide their expansive network with the solutions they need to achieve their marketing goals. This partnership directly aligns with our commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes to reach their target audiences effectively."

Eulerity is reshaping the digital advertising landscape by seamlessly integrating AI-driven automation with human expertise. Their robust platform empowers brands to streamline campaign management, effortlessly organizing and executing both paid and organic initiatives across diverse channels like Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more. Beyond core marketing automation, Eulerity offers advanced features such as call recording and tracking, allowing businesses to analyze call volume, assess duration, and listen to recordings for valuable insights. Additionally, their AI-powered review management system enables monitoring, analyzing, and responding to customer feedback across key digital channels, fostering deeper engagement and expanding brand reach. By optimizing performance, reducing costs, and accelerating growth, Eulerity empowers businesses to achieve their marketing goals with unparalleled efficiency and impact.

Media Contact

Mary Hanula, Eulerity, 1 7038610980, [email protected], https://eulerity.com/

SOURCE Eulerity