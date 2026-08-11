Evivo® Infant Probiotic Products Recognized by Mom's Choice Awards®

This recognition from Mom's Choice Awards reflects our commitment to helping babies get the best possible start by developing products grounded in rigorous science. Post this

"We're honored that Evivo Probiotic Drops has been recognized by the Mom's Choice Awards," said Mike Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Infinant Health. "This recognition reflects our commitment to helping babies get the best possible start by developing products grounded in rigorous science. It's especially meaningful because it comes from an organization dedicated to identifying products that families can trust."

About the Mom's Choice Awards

The Mom's Choice Awards (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. MCA evaluators include parents, children, librarians, medical and education professionals, all of whom are bound by a strict code of ethics to ensure objective evaluation.

Products are evaluated on criteria including production quality, design, educational value, originality, appeal, and value.

"We are delighted to recognize products like Evivo Probiotic Drops and Evivo Probiotic Powder through the Mom's Choice Awards," said Dawn Matheson, CEO of Mom's Choice Awards. "Our panel of judges determined that the Evivo probiotic products exemplify the high standards of quality, innovation, and family-focused value that parents can trust."

With both Evivo Probiotic Powder and Evivo Probiotic Drops now recognized by the Mom's Choice Awards, the Evivo brand continues its commitment to developing science-backed products that support infant gut health and give parents trusted options during their baby's earliest months.

About the Evivo brand

The Evivo brand is dedicated to changing the trajectory of human health, one baby at a time, through a deep understanding of infant nutrition and the gut microbiome. Evivo's proprietary Bifidobacterium longum subsp. infantis EVC001 (B. infantis EVC001) is among the most extensively researched B. infantis strains in the world. EVC001 is uniquely adapted to utilize human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) - complex nutrients naturally found in breast milk and now available in select infant formulas. By efficiently utilizing HMOs, Evivo's proprietary EVC001 strain helps support the development of a healthy infant gut microbiome during the critical early months of life and beyond. The EVC001 strain is available exclusively in Evivo products.

Learn more at www.evivo.com or search online for "EVC001 Research" to explore the published clinical research supporting Evivo's proprietary strain for full-term infants.

Media Contact

Mandy Kennedy, Infinant Health, 1 9522583718, [email protected], www.evivo.com

SOURCE Evivo