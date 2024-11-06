EVN Ho Chi Minh City Reinforces its Commitment to Maximum Reliability and Resiliency

"We are proud to celebrate EVNHCMC's remarkable accomplishments," said Steve Mueller, CEO of Survalent. "Their use of SurvalentONE FLISR and SCADA systems has significantly improved the reliability of their grid, and we are excited to continue our partnership on future projects." Post this

EVNHCMC's achievements have been recognized with numerous awards, including a perfect score of 4 out of 4 in grid monitoring and control by the Singapore Power Grid's Smart Grid Index in 2022, the prestigious "Digital Enterprise" certification from the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications, and POWER magazine's "2024 Smart Grid Award" for their Distribution Automation System (DAS) project. Additionally, EVNHCMC won the "Smart Grid Project of the Year" award at Enlit Asia in both 2023 and 2024, demonstrating their continued innovation and excellence in smart grid development.

During the visit, EVNHCMC representatives provided an update on their success with SurvalentONE SCADA and SurvalentONE FLISR which has been fully operational across their entire distribution network since 2021. The system supports 5 independent regions with 100,000 datapoints and connects to 12 substations at 220kV, 62 substations at 110kV, and over 3,000 medium voltage switching devices. EVNHCMC has been able to remotely operate all 22kV circuit breakers, monitor the grid in real-time, and handle 91% of the incidents on their 22kV grid through automation in 2023.

The delegation also discussed future plans to expand the SCADA and FLISR systems, aiming to enhance the resiliency and efficiency of the power network further. It's critical that EVNHCMC deliver high-quality, reliable power to support the city's citizens, to attract and retain commercial and industrial enterprises to the city, and to uphold electricity's important role in economic, social, and political stability.

To commemorate EVNHCMC's outstanding achievements in grid modernization and reliability, Survalent presented them with the Survalent 2024 Industry Leadership Award. This award recognizes select utilities that demonstrate leading-edge utility processes, and extraordinary commitment to maximum reliability, resiliency, and to future grid advancements.

"We are proud to celebrate EVNHCMC's remarkable accomplishments," said Steve Mueller, CEO of Survalent. "Their use of SurvalentONE FLISR and SCADA systems has significantly improved the reliability of their grid, and we are excited to continue our partnership on future projects to meet Ho Chi Minh City's evolving energy needs."

Survalent looks forward to building on this strong foundation, continuing to support EVNHCMC in their pursuit of innovation and excellence in power grid modernization.

About Survalent:

Survalent is the most trusted provider of ADMS and DERMS for electric, water/wastewater, oil & gas, renewable energy, and transit utilities across the globe. More than 800 utilities in 40+ countries rely on SurvalentONE ADMS and DERMS solutions to operate, monitor, analyze, restore, and optimize operations and better integrate renewable resources into their network. Our SCADA, OMS, and DMS solutions enable utilities to significantly increase reliability & resiliency, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiencies. Our DERMS solution enables utilities to monitor, control, report on, plan and optimize renewable energy assets in the grid. Our comprehensive substation automation solution, StationCentral, delivers real-time control and monitoring to help utilities enhance network performance and protect their investment in mission-critical substations. Our unwavering commitment to excellence and to our customers has been the key to our success for over 60 years.

