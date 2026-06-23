Evocati PR Announces Warriors Heart as Firm's Newest Client

"We are honored to partner with Warriors Heart, an organization that embodies the spirit of serving those who served us. We are committed to delivering purpose-driven PR that amplifies Warriors Heart's mission." Post this

"We are honored to partner with Warriors Heart, an organization that embodies the spirit of serving those who served us," said Mark Szymanski, CEO of Evocati PR. "Our team understands the first responder and military-connected community. We are committed to delivering purpose-driven PR that amplifies Warriors Heart's mission. Together, we will ensure more veterans and first responders know a dedicated place exists for them to heal."

By combining Evocati PR's expertise in first responder and military-connected marketing with Warriors Heart's proven, values-based clinical culture, the partnership aims to drive meaningful impact. The overarching PR strategy will focus on developing a national narrative in first-responder publications and building a coalition of Veteran Service Organization referral partners to support the facility's mission.

"As we mark our 10th anniversary and look to the future, our top priority remains increasing access to care for our nation's warriors," said Lisa Lannon, Co-founder of Warriors Heart. "We chose Evocati PR for their proven track record, deep roots in the military community, and shared commitment to our mission. Their strategic storytelling will help us reach more warriors and their families who need support."

About Evocati Public Relations: Founded in 2018, Evocati Public Relations partners with leading businesses to research, market, and grow their impact through purpose-driven public relations. Its mission is to empower any business with a cost-efficient means to communicate, activate, and inspire underserved communities. Headquartered in Tysons, Va., Evocati PR is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that supports clients across the U.S. Visit www.evocatillc.com to learn more.

About Warriors Heart: Warriors Heart is the first and only private, accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for "warriors" (active-duty military, veterans, and first responders). Founded in 2016, Warriors Heart heals our nation's warriors through substance abuse treatment and co-occurring psychological disorders, with special attention to post-traumatic stress disorder, unresolved grief or loss, and moral injury. With campuses in Bandera, Texas, and Milford, Virginia, Warriors Heart offers a 42-day treatment program and provides the full continuum of care with detox, inpatient, day treatment, outpatient, sober living, one-on-one counseling, aftercare, and alumni programming. For more information, visit warriorsheart.com.

Media Contact

Dylan Steadman, Evocati PR, 1 5094261582, [email protected], evocatillc.com

SOURCE Evocati PR