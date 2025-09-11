Evocati PR Partners with Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors to Elevate Support for Military Families

"We approach this partnership as problem-solvers, ready to leverage strategic communications to ensure TAPS's vital work and unparalleled programs receive the attention they deserve." - Mark Szymanski, CEO, Evocati PR Post this

In addition to its programs, TAPS has been a driving force behind several landmark legislative victories for military and veteran survivors. Their 20-year campaign led to the repeal of the "Widow's Tax," allowing surviving spouses to receive both the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP)—a Department of Defense annuity—and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC)—a tax-free monthly payment from the VA—without financial offset. They championed the Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act, ensuring in-state tuition for all Chapter 35 education beneficiaries, and played a central role in passing the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare and benefits to millions of veterans and their survivors exposed to toxic substances.

Evocati PR will serve as TAPS's Agency of Record, implementing a comprehensive public relations strategy focused on enhancing media presence, strengthening brand recognition, and preparing for crisis communications. This partnership aligns with Evocati PR's mission to drive impact for values-based organizations.

"TAPS is an organization that truly embodies purpose, and their dedication to military families is profound," said Mark Szymanski, CEO of Evocati PR. "We approach this partnership as problem-solvers, ready to leverage strategic communications to ensure TAPS's vital work and unparalleled programs receive the attention they deserve. Our team is honored to help them elevate their brand and solidify their position as the go-to resource for military bereavement and more."

Evocati PR will implement a proactive media relations strategy, conduct storytelling initiatives to highlight the diverse experiences of survivor families, and develop robust crisis preparedness plans. This strategic partnership aims to ensure TAPS is not only present in media conversations but actively driving them, particularly around critical topics such as suicide postvention, children and grief, and the evolving complexities of military loss.

About Evocati Public Relations:

Founded in 2018, Evocati Public Relations partners with leading businesses to research, market, and grow their impact through purpose-driven public relations. Its mission is to empower any business with a cost-efficient means to communicate, activate, and inspire underserved communities. Headquartered in Tysons, Va., Evocati PR is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that supports clients across the U.S. Visit www.evocatillc.com to learn more.

About TAPS:

TAPS is the leading national organization providing compassionate care and survivor support services for the families of America's fallen military heroes. Since 1994, TAPS has offered support to all those grieving the death of a military loved one through peer-based emotional support, connections with grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children and teens, casework assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups, and the 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline, all at no cost to surviving families. For more information and to get involved, visit TAPS.org.

Media Contact

Mark Szymanski, Evocati PR, 1 2026705587, [email protected], www.evocatillc.com

SOURCE Evocati PR