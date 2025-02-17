Evocati Public Relations Announces Team RWB as Newest Client

"All of us at Team Red, White & Blue are fired up to partner with Evocati PR to help us reach new heights. Their fully military-connected team knows the needs of the community and how Team RWB creates lasting impact for veterans across the nation." Margaret Britten, Senior Director of Advancement. Post this

"Celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2025, Team RWB has quickly become the industry leader advocating and supporting health and wellness programs for veterans," said Barrett Y. Bogue, President and Founder of Evocati Public Relations. "We're honored to be a part of that journey, sharing the stories about veterans and their loved ones who seek a life of meaning and sense of purpose."

The partnership will amplify Team RWB's mission of enriching veterans' lives through physical and social well-being. By leveraging Evocati PR's expertise in purpose-driven public relations, Team RWB aims to expand its reach and further its vision of forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans and service members.

Driving Awareness with Purpose

Team RWB's innovative programs, such as Eagle Fit and Ground Operations, provide veterans opportunities to improve physical health, develop meaningful relationships, and engage in active community participation. Through targeted storytelling, impactful campaigns, and focused outreach, Evocati PR will support Team RWB in sharing these transformational initiatives with veterans and stakeholders across the United States.

"Proactive health and wellness approaches like Team RWB's make a tangible difference in veterans' lives," Bogue added. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate underserved communities by showcasing organizations that truly create change."

A Proven Track Record in Purpose-Driven PR

Evocati Public Relations has a long-standing commitment to supporting businesses and organizations invested in creating meaningful impact. Founded in 2018, the service-disabled veteran-owned company collaborates with clients to communicate, activate, and inspire through strategic storytelling and community engagement.

"All of us at Team Red, White & Blue are fired up to partner with Evocati PR to help us reach new heights during an exciting time in our 15-year history," said Senior Director of Advancement Margaret Britten. "Their fully military-connected team knows, first-hand, the needs of the community and how Team RWB creates lasting impact for Veterans across the nation."

Team RWB joins a growing portfolio of values-driven clients that Evocati PR has proudly served, including those focused on supporting military families, veterans, and other underserved communities.

About Evocati Public Relations

Founded in 2018, Evocati Public Relations partners with leading businesses to research, market, and grow their impact through purpose-driven public relations. Its mission is to empower any business with a cost-efficient means to communicate, activate, and inspire underserved communities. Headquartered in Tysons, Va., Evocati PR is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that supports clients across the U.S. Visit evocatillc.com to learn more.

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and America's leading health and wellness community for the military-connected community. Team RWB's events and programs empower Veterans and Service Members to build a healthy lifestyle focused on four pillars: physical health, mental health, genuine relationships, and a sense of purpose. With over 250,000 members across the nation, Team RWB is enriching lives and local communities through both in-person events and dynamic in-app programming. Visit teamrwb.org to get involved.

Media Contact

Dylan Steadman, Evocati Public Relations, 1 202-670-5587, [email protected], https://www.evocatillc.com/

SOURCE Evocati Public Relations