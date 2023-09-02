Evogen Nutrition Expands Flagship Protein Powder with IsoJect Clear

"Our new IsoJect Clear is the perfect extension to the original IsoJect you've all come to love. It's light on the stomach and something I really think you'll love." Tweet this

The visionary mind of 22x Olympia-winning coach Hany Rambod is constantly working to bring something new to the industry that can help elite athletes and gym-goers achieve the results they're looking for and help build a physique they can be proud of. Evogen Nutrition IsoJect Clear is the "clear" winner in the category for supporting recovery and protein synthesis. This pure whey protein isolate combines purity, taste, and functionality in a single package.

IsoJect Clear redefines whey isolate purity standards with a single-source ultra-pure whey protein isolate that utilizes an all-new clear technology developed by Rambod, setting it apart from other isolates. Through an ultra-triple cold-filtered process, this whey isolate maintains unparalleled bioavailability to help you maximize recovery.

Gone are the days of foamy shakes. IsoJect Clear revolutionizes the shake experience by ensuring a refreshing, clear shake without the lasting foam issue. Available in vibrant, mouth-watering fruit flavors, IsoJect Clear Watermelon and IsoJect Clear Wildberry Blast, add a splash of natural color to your shake, free from artificial colors or dyes.

Your body demands top-tier protein for peak results and efficient recovery following intense training sessions. Evogen Nutrition's IsoJect Clear harnesses the power of ultra-pure whey protein isolate, enriched with optimal levels of leucine and amino acids (BCAA/EAA) for maximum mTor stimulation and protein synthesis.

IsoJect Clear epitomizes quality by delivering only what your body needs. Fillers and unnecessary ingredients have no place in this formula. This pure whey protein isolate boasts up to 19% fewer calories than your standard whey protein isolate product per serving. Being lower in calories becomes a crucial tool for those engaged in a caloric deficit focused on weight loss while also helping maintain and nourish lean muscle tissue.

Evogen Nutrition's IsoJect Clear symbolizes the brand's commitment to empowering athletes, ensuring proper recovery, and reaching new heights in performance.

Evogen Nutrition's IsoJect Clear is available at www.EvogenNutrition.com and Evogen Elite retail partners across the globe. Discover the future and clear difference in whey isolate protein with IsoJect Clear. Get yours today!

About Evogen Nutrition

Evogen Nutrition, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a rapidly expanding, healthy lifestyle sports nutrition company that designs and creates a cutting-edge line of nutritional supplements. Founded and led by world-class trainer Hany Rambod, Evogen Nutrition's elite products appeal to all categories of an active lifestyle, including muscle building, weight loss, and general fitness through a daily nutritional supplement regimen. The foundation of Evogen Nutrition's nutritional protocols is based on the world-famous FST-7 physique training system invented by Rambod. Evogen Nutrition is sold in over 75 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit http://www.EvogenNutrition.com

Media Contact

Andrew Dixon, Evogen Nutrition, 1 323-351-9505, [email protected], https://www.evogennutrition.com/

SOURCE Evogen Nutrition