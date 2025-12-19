Evogen Nutrition Expands Flavor System at The Vitamin Shoppe with Nationwide Launch of "Juicy Grape"

"Bringing Juicy Grape to both products [EVP Xtreme N.O. & EVP-AQ] provides a bold, great-tasting option while preserving the performance and versatility that has made this stack a go-to for those looking to elevate their workouts and create the best version of themselves." -Hany Rambod Post this

Replicating a Proven Retail Strategy

The decision to introduce the Juicy Grape profile in both powder and liquid formats leverages a successful purchasing pattern already established at The Vitamin Shoppe.

Historically, retail data indicates a strong attachment rate between the "Sour Watermelon" EVP Xtreme N.O. and the "Watermelon" EVP-AQ. Athletes frequently stack these two together to combine a high-stimulant pre-workout with a premium pure liquid glycerol, maximizing efficacy without conflicting flavor profiles.

By introducing Juicy Grape across both products, Evogen is providing a cohesive option for this specific usage method. Consumers can now stack the energy and focus components of EVP Xtreme N.O. with the hyper-hydration properties of EVP-AQ in a unified flavor system, ensuring a seamless sensory experience.

"Our product development is driven by how athletes train and utilize supplements," said Hany Rambod, CEO of Evogen Nutrition. "Seven years ago, we introduced EVP-AQ to the market to give athletes a reliable, premium liquid glycerol option, and it has since become one of the most trusted and proven glycerol products in the category. Pairing EVP-AQ with EVP Xtreme N.O. has consistently delivered results by allowing consumers to dial in their pump and performance without compromising flavor. Bringing Juicy Grape to both products provides a bold, great-tasting option while preserving the performance and versatility that has made this stack a go-to for those looking to elevate their workouts and create the best version of themselves."

The Synergy of the Stack

The simultaneous release allows for the precise combination of two distinct mechanisms of action:

EVP Xtreme N.O.: A comprehensive premium pre-workout utilizing Evogen's EVP Xtreme N.O. Matrix incorporating NO3-T® and caffeine to drive energy, focus, and vascularity.

EVP-AQ: Known as - The King of Glycerol™, EVP-AQ is a premium liquid glycerol formula designed to enhance hyper-hydration and muscle volume without added stimulants.

Availability - Juicy Grape EVP Xtreme N.O. and EVP-AQ are available for purchase immediately at all The Vitamin Shoppe retail locations nationwide and online at vitaminshoppe.com.

About Evogen Nutrition

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Evogen Nutrition is a rapidly growing sports nutrition company known for designing innovative, premium, and science-backed supplements. Founded by 25X Olympia Winning Coach – Hany Rambod, Evogen has established itself as the standard for elite athletes and fitness enthusiasts demanding professional-grade formulations and products.

