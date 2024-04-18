Evoke Consulting's Success in 2023 Drives Leadership Expansion and Promotions

Evoke Consulting welcomes Barbara Hubbell as Vice President of Operations and elevates six individuals onto the leadership team as Directors amidst substantial growth and market expansion. These critical strategic leadership enhancements are essential to maintaining exceptional performance as Evoke scales.

RESTON, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evoke Consulting (Evoke), a leading management consulting firm, is delighted to introduce Barbara Hubbell as Vice President of Operations. The leadership addition directly results from significant 2023 growth and strategic developments that enhance its ability to positively impact its colleagues, clients, and community. Over the last 12 months, Evoke has expanded into multiple new markets and added new capabilities with large Task Order wins, setting the stage for continued success in 2024.

Adding Ms. Hubbell to the leadership team further strengthens the company's position in the federal market. Ms. Hubbell brings a wealth of federal expertise to the team, pivotal to Evoke's customer experience. Her addition underscores Evoke's commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients. Ms. Hubbell joins the leadership team alongside Jim Loreto, Chief Executive Officer, Greg Blaisdell, President, Michael Dallara, Chief Operating Officer, and Jason Fraser, Vice President of Finance and Business Operations.

Mr. Loreto commented, "Evoke's growth in 2023 has been a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us. As we forge ahead in 2024, we are excited about serving our diverse clients' missions and the contributions Barb will make in further enhancing our service delivery."

In tandem with Ms. Hubbell's appointment, Evoke is pleased to announce well-deserved promotions from within the organization. Jennifer Friest, Evelyn Granados, Heather Hubenschmidt, Cory McConnell, Gary Paxson, and Damaris Vargas have each been promoted to Director. These promotions reflect Evoke's dedication to recognizing and nurturing the talent from within the company that fuels the company's accomplishments. Visit Evoke's updated leadership section of the company website (https://evokeconsulting.com) to learn more about the exceptional individuals driving Evoke's continued excellence.

