Evoke Strategy Launches Full-Funnel Digital PR Methodology to Prove ROI and Amplify PR's Business Impact

According to the 2025 Cision/PRWeek Comms Report, 37% of senior communications leaders say they cannot measure PR's impact on business outcomes - a gap that puts PR budgets and strategic influence at risk.

The report identified "aligning metrics to revenue" as the top challenge facing communicators. Without measurement, PR leaders risk:

Losing budget to more measurable marketing channels

Struggling to justify spend to CFOs and executive leadership

Failing to optimize campaigns based on performance data

Full-Funnel Digital PR addresses these challenges by linking PR to CRM systems, marketing automation, and analytics tools, while simultaneously using digital channels to amplify coverage with measurable calls to action.

A Framework Built from Real-World Challenges

Evoke Strategy developed the Full-Funnel Digital PR framework after seeing the same problem across industries - strong PR wins that stalled once coverage was published. Coverage was not always reaching the right audience, and even when it did, there was no clear way to connect it to business outcomes.

Through testing and refining digital amplification strategies, Evoke discovered that earned media could do more than generate awareness - it could be repurposed and promoted as a campaign asset that drives measurable engagement and revenue. The framework organizes these practices into a repeatable system that any B2B organization can adopt.

"The marketing industry - PR in particular - has mastered storytelling and credibility building," added Vocke. "What has been missing is amplification. When you put PR coverage in front of the right audience with a call to action, you start proving it converts."

Applications and Industry Use Cases

The Full-Funnel Digital PR framework is designed for organizations with long sales cycles and complex buying journeys - where traditional PR metrics fall short. By integrating earned media into the broader marketing funnel, it turns awareness into measurable ROI.

This approach is particularly valuable for B2B companies such as:

Manufacturers connecting trade show coverage to pipeline activity

Construction firms linking thought leadership to new project opportunities

Technology companies integrating PR into digital attribution models

Professional services firms proving the revenue impact of reputation

