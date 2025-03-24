EVoke Systems Expands Energy Services Exchange (ESX) with OpenADR 3 to Enable Scalable EV Load Management

ESX Currently Deployed in Con Edison Service Territory

TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVoke Systems, a leading software-driven Charge Network Operator, announces the commercial release of its Energy Services Exchange (ESX) platform with the integration of OpenADR 3. ESX provides dynamic, real-time EV load management solutions, enabling seamless communication between electric vehicle charging infrastructure, distributed energy resources (DER), and grid operators.

As electric vehicle (EV) adoption accelerates, utilities and grid operators face growing challenges in balancing increasing electric demand while ensuring reliable energy distribution. ESX, now powered by OpenADR 3, delivers an open, standardized approach to EV charging flexibility, allowing stakeholders to manage and optimize charging loads across diverse charging environments, including multi-unit dwellings (MUDs), commercial sites, and public charging hubs. Additionally, ESX enables seamless coordination with other DERs, such as energy storage systems and solar photovoltaic (PV) installations, to maximize grid efficiency and resilience.

"By leveraging OpenADR 3 within ESX, we are setting a new standard for smart charging and DER interoperability," said Raymond Kaiser, CIO at EVoke Systems. "This evolution enables precise load control at a granular level, allowing utilities, aggregators, and Charge Station Operators (CSOs) to respond in real time to grid signals, price incentives, and demand response events, while also optimizing behind-the-meter energy resources like battery storage and solar generation."

ESX is currently deployed as a proof-of-concept in Con Edison's service territory, where EVoke Systems manages over 2,500 charging stations. Through OpenADR 3 integration, ESX expands its ability to coordinate EV load and DERs across third-party aggregators and charge network and station operators, providing a scalable, real-time solution for smart energy management nationwide.

"OpenADR 3 is a streamlined version of OpenADR 2 making it now easier to support a growing range of distributed energy resources (DER), including EV charging, renewables and energy storage. Standards and interoperability are key to the continued growth for these markets," says Rolf Bienert, Managing and Technical Director, OpenADR Alliance. "The availability of OpenADR 3 certified solutions will provide the market simplicity at a time when technology is becoming more complex, making energy management easier and future-proofing energy systems."

The ESX platform, developed in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory, is designed to support end-to-end EV load flexibility. OpenADR 3 ensures robust and secure bi-directional communication between energy providers, EV charging stations, and other DERs, facilitating efficient load shifting, peak demand mitigation, and shared energy savings for all stakeholders.

With ESX's OpenADR 3 integration, utilities and grid operators can:

Aggregate and optimize EV load management and DER coordination at the local network level with 15-minute interval data updates.

Seamlessly communicate demand response and price signals to EV chargers, energy storage systems, and solar PV assets, ensuring intelligent energy management.

Enhance resilience by enabling automated responses to grid events, improving overall system stability and energy security.

Generate customer savings by passing through incentives to drivers, Charge Station Operators, and DER owners who participate in demand flexibility programs.

