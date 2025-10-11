Evolution 7 appointed by OX2 to accelerate digital engagement across Australian renewables

"A well-designed website is more than just a digital presence – it's a powerful first impression… delivering sites that are visually engaging, user-friendly and aligned with our goals," said Helen Kennedy, Community and Stakeholder Manager, OX2. Post this

"A well-designed website is more than just a digital presence – it's a powerful first impression… delivering sites that are visually engaging, user-friendly and aligned with our goals," said Helen Kennedy, Community and Stakeholder Manager, OX2.

"We're thrilled to partner with OX2 following a competitive process. Our multi-site platform architecture lets us spin up project sites quickly while keeping community engagement, clarity and performance front and centre," said Mack Nevill, Founder, Evolution 7

About OX2 — OX2 is a Sweden-based renewable energy developer specialising in utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage across Europe and Australia. With a global portfolio exceeding 25 GW, OX2's mission is to accelerate access to renewable energy. The company pairs delivery with a strong commitment to community engagement and environmental stewardship, developing multiple clean-energy projects that power Australian homes, create local jobs and reduce emissions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ox2.com/australia/

About Evolution 7 — Evolution 7 (E7) is a Melbourne-based digital agency creating human-centred, purposeful and intuitive digital experiences. With over two decades of delivery and 150+ national and international awards, E7's work spans UX & design, Craft CMS development, data & analytics, and managed service hosting. The team partners with public-sector, cultural, NFP and commercial organisations to ship accessible, high-performance websites and platforms that turn complexity into clarity and deliver measurable outcomes. To learn more, please visit https://www.evolution7.com.au

Media Contact

Fiona Doherty, Evolution 7, 61 (03) 9847 7747, [email protected], https://www.evolution7.com.au/

