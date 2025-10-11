Evolution 7 appointed by OX2 to accelerate digital engagement across Australian renewables

OX2, a leading European renewable-energy developer, has selected Evolution 7 (E7) after a competitive pitch process to create a scalable digital platform supporting 12+ websites in its expanding portfolio of Australian wind, solar and storage projects.
MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OX2, a leading European renewable-energy developer, has selected Evolution 7 (E7) after a competitive pitch process to create a scalable digital platform supporting 12+ websites in its expanding portfolio of Australian wind, solar and storage projects. The brief: launch project sites fast, keep local communities informed, and provide clear pathways for feedback and document access as developments progress.
To deliver this, E7 will implement an innovative Craft CMS multi-site that enables central governance with the flexibility to spin up standalone, autonomous project sites when required. The build includes dynamic timelines, comprehensive document libraries and CRM-integrated community engagement forms, running on AWS with Cloudflare Zero Trust for performance, reliability and security.
"A well-designed website is more than just a digital presence – it's a powerful first impression… delivering sites that are visually engaging, user-friendly and aligned with our goals," said Helen Kennedy, Community and Stakeholder Manager, OX2.
"We're thrilled to partner with OX2 following a competitive process. Our multi-site platform architecture lets us spin up project sites quickly while keeping community engagement, clarity and performance front and centre," said Mack Nevill, Founder, Evolution 7
About OX2 — OX2 is a Sweden-based renewable energy developer specialising in utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage across Europe and Australia. With a global portfolio exceeding 25 GW, OX2's mission is to accelerate access to renewable energy. The company pairs delivery with a strong commitment to community engagement and environmental stewardship, developing multiple clean-energy projects that power Australian homes, create local jobs and reduce emissions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ox2.com/australia/
About Evolution 7 — Evolution 7 (E7) is a Melbourne-based digital agency creating human-centred, purposeful and intuitive digital experiences. With over two decades of delivery and 150+ national and international awards, E7's work spans UX & design, Craft CMS development, data & analytics, and managed service hosting. The team partners with public-sector, cultural, NFP and commercial organisations to ship accessible, high-performance websites and platforms that turn complexity into clarity and deliver measurable outcomes. To learn more, please visit https://www.evolution7.com.au
