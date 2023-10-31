Evolution of AI and Digitization in Precision Pathology and Image Analysis, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

They will also review current image management systems and present a few of the many available AI for image analysis (IA) systems, with a few pertinent examples in the pharma/biotech R&D arena. Post this

This webinar will review the various milestones in AI and digitization in precision pathology in the industry and show the audience the rapid adoption in the contract research organization arena and where the challenges currently are. It will help newcomers as well as experts better understand where the chemistry, pharma and biotech industries are and want to go.

The featured speakers will review where and in what sector of experimental/investigative and toxicologic pathology digitization equals and often surpasses current analogical glass — and microscope-based pathology, but also where some gaps remain. They will touch base on the future of diagnosing common lesions in toxicology studies, use AI to direct the pathologist to potential differences of treated animals versus controls and use lesion quantification to reproducibly score tissue lesions and morphological changes. They will also review current image management systems and present a few of the many available AI for image analysis (IA) systems, with a few pertinent examples in the pharma/biotech R&D arena.

Join experts from StageBio, Dr. Thomas Lemarchand, DVM, DESV-AP, PhD, DECVP, Director, Digital & Quantitative Pathology; and Dr. Derick Vollmer, Digital Pathology Manager, for the live webinar on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Evolution of AI and Digitization in Precision Pathology and Image Analysis.

