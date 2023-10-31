Evolution of AI and Digitization in Precision Pathology and Image Analysis, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the key milestones in the digital implementation of pathology within the chemistry, pharma and biotech industries. Attendees will learn about the current status and future directions of digital pathology in chemistry, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. The featured speakers will discuss the potential of digital pathology in diagnosing common lesions in toxicology studies, leveraging AI to assist pathologists in distinguishing treated animals from control groups. The speakers will share how digital pathology enables reproducible lesion quantification and assessment of morphological changes in tissue lesions, and more.
TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into the advancements in AI and digitization in precision pathology and image analysis applications in the pharmaceutical, chemical and biotech industries.
Although the pioneers started more than 20 years ago, digital and quantitative precision pathology is now coming to age and is especially maturing in diagnostic human pathology, including artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted diagnosis. In development in the pharma sector — and less so in early research, the field was lagging behind, due to a combination of factors, one of them being the very rigorous regulatory framework in place for safety studies and the other being the high throughput with usually low input data of highly demanding large study format.
This webinar will review the various milestones in AI and digitization in precision pathology in the industry and show the audience the rapid adoption in the contract research organization arena and where the challenges currently are. It will help newcomers as well as experts better understand where the chemistry, pharma and biotech industries are and want to go.
The featured speakers will review where and in what sector of experimental/investigative and toxicologic pathology digitization equals and often surpasses current analogical glass — and microscope-based pathology, but also where some gaps remain. They will touch base on the future of diagnosing common lesions in toxicology studies, use AI to direct the pathologist to potential differences of treated animals versus controls and use lesion quantification to reproducibly score tissue lesions and morphological changes. They will also review current image management systems and present a few of the many available AI for image analysis (IA) systems, with a few pertinent examples in the pharma/biotech R&D arena.
Join experts from StageBio, Dr. Thomas Lemarchand, DVM, DESV-AP, PhD, DECVP, Director, Digital & Quantitative Pathology; and Dr. Derick Vollmer, Digital Pathology Manager, for the live webinar on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Evolution of AI and Digitization in Precision Pathology and Image Analysis.
