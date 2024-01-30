Evolution Well Services Announces Operational Milestones and Extension of Long-Term Partnership with Encino Energy

I'm proud of our entire team and their ability to execute creatively, efficiently, and most of all, safely. These are all hallmarks of our PRISM Culture which ultimately led to Encino's desire to extend our partnership. Post this

Evolution's President & CEO, Steven W. Anderson, stated, "The operational milestones and the extension of our partnership is the direct result of two companies truly treating the relationship as a partnership. Encino made its goals and objectives clear and our teams developed solutions collaboratively to meaningfully exceed expectations. I'm proud of our entire team and their ability to execute creatively, efficiently, and most of all, safely. These are all hallmarks of our PRISM Culture which ultimately led to Encino's desire to extend our partnership."

Encino's Chief Operating Officer, Ray Walker, commented, "Encino is committed to best-in-class emissions, environmental and safety performance along with basin-low costs and record-breaking well productivity. In partnership with Evolution, we're achieving all those things. In extending our partnership with Evolution, we expect to keep setting new records, maximizing both profitability and sustainability."

About Encino Energy:

Encino Energy is one of the largest private oil and natural gas producers in the U.S. and a top 25 North American natural gas producer. Headquartered in Houston, Encino's operations in the prolific Northern Utica Shale make us the largest oil producer in Ohio and the second-largest natural gas producer in the state. The company mission is to create and maximize value for all of stakeholders — our investors, employees, and partners. Encino's culture fosters ownership, innovation, excellence, diversity and achieving outstanding results as a team. We take a transparent, sustainable and safe approach to achieving our goals over the long term.

About Evolution Well Services:

Evolution Well Services is the pioneer and leading provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services in the oil and gas industry. The company is dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, offering patent-protected electric fracturing operations that set new industry standards. With a strong presence across major US shale basins – Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford - Evolution Well Services is committed to driving the industry forward and contributing to its partners' success.

Media Contact

Chris Cook, Evolution Well Services, 1 281-296-1550, [email protected], evolutionws.com

SOURCE Evolution Well Services