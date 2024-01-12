Evolution Well Services Announces the Promotion of Nick Ruppelt to Chief Operating Officer

Evolution Well Services, the pioneer and leader in electric frac, is proud to announce Nick Ruppelt has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. During Nick's near five-year tenure at Evolution he's held various leadership roles, including most recently, as Vice President responsible for strategy, digital technologies, engineering, and business development.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Evolution Well Services, the pioneer and leader in electric frac, is proud to announce Nick Ruppelt has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. During Nick's near five-year tenure at Evolution he's held various leadership roles, including most recently, as Vice President responsible for strategy, digital technologies, engineering, and business development. Nick has been integral to the development and execution of Evolution's unique culture, differentiated partner-focused solutions, high standards of operational excellence and overall operating strategy. As Chief Operating Officer, Nick will provide strategic leadership to these teams as well as the broader overall operations team.