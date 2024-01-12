Evolution Well Services Announces the Promotion of Nick Ruppelt to Chief Operating Officer

Evolution Well Services, the pioneer and leader in electric frac, is proud to announce Nick Ruppelt has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. During Nick's near five-year tenure at Evolution he's held various leadership roles, including most recently, as Vice President responsible for strategy, digital technologies, engineering, and business development.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Evolution Well Services, the pioneer and leader in electric frac, is proud to announce Nick Ruppelt has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. During Nick's near five-year tenure at Evolution he's held various leadership roles, including most recently, as Vice President responsible for strategy, digital technologies, engineering, and business development. Nick has been integral to the development and execution of Evolution's unique culture, differentiated partner-focused solutions, high standards of operational excellence and overall operating strategy. As Chief Operating Officer, Nick will provide strategic leadership to these teams as well as the broader overall operations team.
"The executive team is incredibly excited and confident about Nick's well-deserved promotion to COO," stated Steven Anderson, Evolution's President and CEO. "Nick's proven to be a strategic and financially disciplined decision maker, a strong collaborator and communicator, a leader who develops others to be leaders, an internal and external ambassador of our CARE Values and PRISM Culture and overall, he delivers results. Consequently, he is lauded as a well-respected leader within our company by his colleagues at all levels and just as important, by the leaders of our partners that we work with every day. Now, as a key member of the executive team, Nick's leadership and influence will more broadly impact our operations as we scale and accelerate the execution of our strategic plans."
About Evolution Well Services:
Evolution Well Services is the pioneer and leading provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services in the oil and gas industry. The company is dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, offering patent-protected electric fracturing operations that set new industry standards. With a strong presence across major US shale basins, Evolution Well Services is committed to driving the industry forward and contributing to its partners' success.
Media Contact
Chris Cook, Evolution Well Services, 1 281-296-1550, [email protected], evolutionws.com
SOURCE Evolution Well Services
Share this article