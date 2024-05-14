Evolution Well Services Executes Three Year Agreement for an Additional Fleet with a Major Operator in the Permian Basin

Evolution Well Services ("Evolution"), the pioneer and leading provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services, is pleased to announce it has signed a three-year agreement to deploy an additional electric fleet with a current partner and major operator in the Permian Basin. The execution of the agreement is a testament to the mutual alignment and joint commitment to operational excellence, innovation, lower carbon emissions, and above all, safety between Evolution and its partner.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolution Well Services ("Evolution"), the pioneer and leading provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services, is pleased to announce it has signed a three-year agreement to deploy an additional electric fleet with a current partner and major operator in the Permian Basin. The execution of the agreement is a testament to the mutual alignment and joint commitment to operational excellence, innovation, lower carbon emissions, and above all, safety between Evolution and its partner.
The agreement marks Evolution's 14th operating fleet, which will deploy in Q3 2024, and includes Evolution's 100% electric fracturing equipment, field gas conditioning services, and power generation via an Evolution owned DT-35 turbine.
Evolution's President & CEO, Steven W. Anderson, stated, "Our technology, integrated approach to electric frac, and partner-focused PRISM culture are all unique. Collectively, they enable us to deliver value across all metrics that matter to our partner. I'm looking forward to progressively achieving milestones and aiding in the sustainable success in our newly expanded partnership."
The successful execution of the agreement and expansion of the partnership highlights the demand for the unique value proposition Evolution provides as the industry continues to improve efficiencies, increase service intensity, and reduce its environmental footprint. As the industry evolves, Evolution Well Services remains dedicated to safety, innovation, sustainability, and partner satisfaction.
About Evolution Well Services:
Evolution Well Services is the pioneer and leading provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services in the oil and gas industry. The company is dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, offering patent-protected electric fracturing operations that set new industry standards. With a strong presence across major US shale basins – Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford - Evolution Well Services is committed to driving the industry forward and contributing to its partners' success.
