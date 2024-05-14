Evolution Well Services Executes Three Year Agreement for an Additional Fleet with a Major Operator in the Permian Basin

Our technology, integrated approach to electric frac, and partner-focused PRISM culture are all unique. Collectively, they enable us to deliver value across all metrics that matter to our partner. Post this

Evolution's President & CEO, Steven W. Anderson, stated, "Our technology, integrated approach to electric frac, and partner-focused PRISM culture are all unique. Collectively, they enable us to deliver value across all metrics that matter to our partner. I'm looking forward to progressively achieving milestones and aiding in the sustainable success in our newly expanded partnership."

The successful execution of the agreement and expansion of the partnership highlights the demand for the unique value proposition Evolution provides as the industry continues to improve efficiencies, increase service intensity, and reduce its environmental footprint. As the industry evolves, Evolution Well Services remains dedicated to safety, innovation, sustainability, and partner satisfaction.

Evolution Well Services is the pioneer and leading provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services in the oil and gas industry. The company is dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, offering patent-protected electric fracturing operations that set new industry standards. With a strong presence across major US shale basins – Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford - Evolution Well Services is committed to driving the industry forward and contributing to its partners' success.

