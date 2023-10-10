Evolution Well Services Expands Footprint in Permian Basin with New Midland Facility

This expansion demonstrates our continued dedication to the Permian Basin and our talented local workforce. Tweet this

"We are excited to announce the opening of our new Midland facility," stated Nick Ruppelt, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development at Evolution Well Services. "This expansion demonstrates our continued dedication to the Permian Basin and our talented local workforce. With this facility, we are poised to continue growing our leading reputation for innovative, efficient, and lower carbon electric frac operations."

For more information about Evolution Well Services and its new Midland facility, please visit www.evolutionws.com.

About Evolution Well Services:

Evolution Well Services is the leading provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services in the oil and gas industry. The company is dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, offering patent-protected electric frac operations that set new industry standards. With a strong presence across the major US shale basins, Evolution Well Services is committed to driving the industry forward and contributing to its customers' success.

Media Contact

Chris Cook, Evolution Well Services, 1 281-296-1550, [email protected], https://evolutionws.com/

SOURCE Evolution Well Services