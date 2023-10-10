Evolution Well Services Expands Footprint in Permian Basin with New Midland Facility

Evolution Well Services, the leader in electric frac operations, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Midland, Texas facility. This expansion is a significant step in Evolution's ongoing commitment to the Permian Basin, solidifying its position as a key regional player.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolution Well Services, the leader in electric frac operations, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Midland, Texas facility. This expansion is a significant step in Evolution's ongoing commitment to the Permian Basin, solidifying its position as a key regional player.
The recently unveiled Midland facility represents a major stride, more than doubling Evolution's facility and service space in the Permian Basin. Notably, the new facility will play a pivotal role in supporting Evolution's patent-protected electric frac operations. Known for its technology-driven advancements in hydraulic fracturing, Evolution is the only company offering electric frac, power generation, and field gas conditioning services all in-house. The combination of these in-house services and this facility will further enhance Evolution's ability to support their innovative operations.
"We are excited to announce the opening of our new Midland facility," stated Nick Ruppelt, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development at Evolution Well Services. "This expansion demonstrates our continued dedication to the Permian Basin and our talented local workforce. With this facility, we are poised to continue growing our leading reputation for innovative, efficient, and lower carbon electric frac operations."
About Evolution Well Services:
Evolution Well Services is the leading provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services in the oil and gas industry. The company is dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, offering patent-protected electric frac operations that set new industry standards. With a strong presence across the major US shale basins, Evolution Well Services is committed to driving the industry forward and contributing to its customers' success.
