Evolution Well Services Opens 76k Sq Ft Maintenance and Warehouse Facility in Leetsdale Industrial Park

"We are thrilled to open our latest maintenance and warehouse facility in the Leetsdale Industrial Park," stated Ryan McCann, Northeast Regional Manager at Evolution Well Services. "This move not only solidifies our presence in the Northeast but also underlines our enduring commitment to supporting local communities and economies. By fostering sustainable job creation and economic growth, we aim to become an integral part of the region's fabric."

As Evolution expands its footprint in the Northeast, the company remains firmly dedicated to upholding the highest standards of operational excellence, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. By prioritizing sustainable practices and forging meaningful partnerships within the region, Evolution endeavors to pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all stakeholders.

About Evolution Well Services:

Evolution Well Services is the leading provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services in the oil and gas industry. The company is dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, offering patent-protected electric frac operations that set new industry standards. With a strong presence across the major US shale basins, Evolution Well Services is committed to driving the industry forward and contributing to its customers' success.

