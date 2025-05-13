Evolution Well Services Receives Prestigious Award from ExxonMobil for Excellence in Unconventional Operations

Evolution Well Services, the leader in electric hydraulic fracturing, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious Local Supplier Award from ExxonMobil for its outstanding performance in supporting ExxonMobil's unconventional operations in the Permian Basin. This recognition underscores Evolution's commitment to delivering best-in-class services and driving value through operational excellence.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolution Well Services, the leader in electric hydraulic fracturing, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious Local Supplier Award from ExxonMobil for its outstanding performance in supporting ExxonMobil's unconventional operations in the Permian Basin. This recognition underscores Evolution's commitment to delivering best-in-class services and driving value through operational excellence.
This award is part of ExxonMobil's Supplier Excellence Program, which celebrates top-performing suppliers in several categories. Evolution is among the distinguished recipients of the Local Supplier Award for 2024, acknowledging the company's pivotal role in ExxonMobil's operations in the Permian Basin. Evolution Well Services provides step-out support to drive value and meet ExxonMobil's high standards of operational excellence, safety, and innovation.
"We are honored to receive this award from ExxonMobil," said Steven Anderson, President and CEO of Evolution Well Services. "This award reflects the hard work, collaboration, and shared commitment to excellence between our teams. We are excited to continue our support and look forward to driving further innovation and success together."
About Evolution Well Services
Evolution Well Services is the pioneer of electric hydraulic fracturing, offering patent-protected electric frac operations, in-house power generation, and field gas conditioning services that deliver innovative, efficient, and lower-carbon hydraulic fracturing solutions to the oil and gas industry. For more information about Evolution Well Services and its electric fracturing solutions, please visit www.evolutionws.com.
