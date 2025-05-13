Evolution Well Services Receives Prestigious Award from ExxonMobil for Excellence in Unconventional Operations

Evolution Well Services, the leader in electric hydraulic fracturing, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious Local Supplier Award from ExxonMobil for its outstanding performance in supporting ExxonMobil's unconventional operations in the Permian Basin. This recognition underscores Evolution's commitment to delivering best-in-class services and driving value through operational excellence.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolution Well Services, the leader in electric hydraulic fracturing, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious Local Supplier Award from ExxonMobil for its outstanding performance in supporting ExxonMobil's unconventional operations in the Permian Basin. This recognition underscores Evolution's commitment to delivering best-in-class services and driving value through operational excellence.