Evolution Well Services Successfully Deploys Two New 100% Electric Fracturing Crews in March

With a disciplined commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the oil and gas industry, Evolution Well Services has strategically invested in expanding its operational capacity to better serve its growing client base. The addition of two new fleets underscores the company's dedication to delivering top-tier electric fracturing services while maintaining operational excellence.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful deployment of two new crews in March," said Steven Anderson, CEO of Evolution Well Services. "This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to our partners while driving disciplined and sustainable growth for our company."

The successful deployment of these new crews showcases Evolution's ability to scale operations safely and efficiently, setting the benchmark for excellence in the electric fracturing and oilfield services market. As the industry evolves, Evolution Well Services remains dedicated to safety, innovation, sustainability, and partner satisfaction.

About Evolution Well Services:

Evolution Well Services is the pioneer and leading provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services in the oil and gas industry. The company is dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, offering patent-protected electric fracturing operations that set new industry standards. With a strong presence across major US shale basins – Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford - Evolution Well Services is committed to driving the industry forward and contributing to its partners' success.

