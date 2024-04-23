Evolution Well Services Successfully Deploys Two New 100% Electric Fracturing Crews in March

Evolution Well Services (Evolution), a leading provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services, proudly announces the successful deployment of two new electric fleets in March, one in Appalachia and one in South Texas, bringing the company to 12 fully operational crews in the market. Both fleets, like all other Evolution Fleets, are contracted on multi-year agreements.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolution Well Services (Evolution), a leading provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services, proudly announces the successful deployment of two new electric fleets in March, one in Appalachia and one in South Texas, bringing the company to 12 fully operational crews in the market. Both fleets, like all other Evolution Fleets, are contracted on multi-year agreements.
Evolution is the only vertically integrated electric fracturing service provider in the industry. Each fleet includes Evolution's 100% electric fracturing equipment, field gas conditioning services, and power generation via an Evolution owned DT-35 turbine. Evolution's unique in-house expertise delivers a customized solution to its partners, enabling use of 100% field gas across all US basins to power its spreads. Maximizing the use of field gas delivers the lowest total operating cost with fuel savings over 90% compared to conventional fracturing equipment.
With a disciplined commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the oil and gas industry, Evolution Well Services has strategically invested in expanding its operational capacity to better serve its growing client base. The addition of two new fleets underscores the company's dedication to delivering top-tier electric fracturing services while maintaining operational excellence.
"We are thrilled to announce the successful deployment of two new crews in March," said Steven Anderson, CEO of Evolution Well Services. "This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to our partners while driving disciplined and sustainable growth for our company."
The successful deployment of these new crews showcases Evolution's ability to scale operations safely and efficiently, setting the benchmark for excellence in the electric fracturing and oilfield services market. As the industry evolves, Evolution Well Services remains dedicated to safety, innovation, sustainability, and partner satisfaction.
For more information about Evolution Well Services and its comprehensive range of solutions, please visit www.evolutionws.com.
About Evolution Well Services:
Evolution Well Services is the pioneer and leading provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services in the oil and gas industry. The company is dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, offering patent-protected electric fracturing operations that set new industry standards. With a strong presence across major US shale basins – Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford - Evolution Well Services is committed to driving the industry forward and contributing to its partners' success.
Media Contact
Chris Cook, Evolution Well Services, 1 281-296-1550, [email protected], evolutionws.com
SOURCE Evolution Well Services
Share this article