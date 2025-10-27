Evolve PR & Marketing Awarded Agency of the Year at 2025 Copper Anvil Awards

"This recognition is a reflection of our team's relentless passion, creativity, and commitment to elevating the stories that matter most," said Jennifer Kaplan, founder and CEO of Evolve PR & Marketing. Post this

Founded in 2010 by Kaplan and headquartered in Scottsdale, Evolve has grown into a nationally recognized firm representing over 140 clients in 30 markets. With a full-time team of 28, the agency is known for its media influence, creative strategy, and people-first culture.

The Agency of the Year award recognizes Evolve's standout achievements over the past year, including:

Leading GFiber, formally known as Google Fiber's, Nevada market rollout, managing messaging, media strategy, and local engagement.

Securing a TODAY Show feature for Four Branches Bourbon, resulting in nearly $300,000 in online sales within five days.

Supporting the Arizona Jewish Historical Society's fundraising surge from $12 million to over $40 million for the state's first Holocaust education center.

The Award of Merit specifically honored Evolve's strategic and creative execution of the Andretti Indoor Karting & Games launch in Glendale, which included a high-profile media event, local influencer engagement, and widespread coverage across major outlets. The PR campaign generated more than 186 media placements and over 416 million impressions for the company's multi-state expansion.

Evolve's work spans industries including consumer brands, hospitality, health care, nonprofit, financial services, technology, real estate, and the arts. Under Kaplan's leadership, Evolve continues to earn national acclaim, most recently with Kaplan recognized by PR News as both a 2025 Top Woman in PR and People of the Year honoree.

The Copper Anvil Awards, hosted annually by PRSA Phoenix, are among the highest honors in the public relations industry, recognizing campaigns that solve problems, change opinions, and create business opportunities.

