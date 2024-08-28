EVOLVE Secures Over $6M in Growth Capital to Advance Solutions for MEP VDC Teams

EVOLVE has secured a new round of funding which will accelerate EVOLVE's ability to bring the MEP trades new value for VDC teams, including significantly enhanced ease-of-use and new function for modeling in Revit, new RFA and ITM content, modern cross-department spooling methods, and more.

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOLVE successfully raised more than six million dollars in a growth capital round that will be used to invest further in solutions for virtual design and construction teams in the MEP trades. This funding will accelerate EVOLVE's ability to bring the MEP trades new value for VDC teams, including significantly enhanced ease-of-use and new function for modeling in Revit, new RFA and ITM content and methods to manage content, modern cross-department spooling methods, and much more. Look for meaningful new value releases for VDC teams soon from EVOLVE's world-class product and development team. As part of its From Industry For Industry campaign, EVOLVE will also invest in additional client-facing product research and technical consulting talent, bringing experts from industry to work directly with clients on their hardest digital workflow questions and help EVOLVE's product team hone its tactical roadmap.