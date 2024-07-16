EVOLVE Shop Unveils Revolutionary Feature to Connect Revit to Your Prefabrication Shop

With the "Revit to Work Request" feature, you can eliminate constant back-and-forth communication and focus more on execution. By consolidating all the data you need into a single location, you can streamline processes, reduce manual steps, accomplish more, and complete projects faster. Post this

Many contractors have asked for a better way to digitally connect the BIM team to the prefab shop – and we listened!

A New Era of Efficiency and Precision

By connecting either EVOLVE Mechanical or Electrical with EVOLVE Shop, users will now have the ability to access Revit files and data in the same platform they use to manage the prefabrication shop.

This connection allows BIM designers and BIM managers to easily publish fabrication spool drawings, cut lists, and files directly to the fabrication work request. This eliminates the need to manually map these drawings and upload files.

Prefabrication managers can now get all the information they need in a single location. With BOM's provided for every spool, and easily accessible files the prefab team can quickly order materials so you spend less time on manual takeoffs.

With the "Revit to Work Request" feature, you can eliminate constant back-and-forth communication and focus more on execution. By consolidating all the data you need into a single location, you can streamline processes, reduce manual steps, accomplish more, and complete projects faster.

"Revit to Work Request" offers unparalleled benefits, streamlining the process of managing fabrication documents so that you can in turn get projects completed faster.

Why It Matters

We created the "Revit to Work Request" feature to help teams simplify the design to fabrication workflow. By eliminating manual steps in the BIM to prefab process your team will reduce the risk of lost or outdated information, and ensure that the fabrication team always has the most current and accurate data at their fingertips. This leads to high-quality assemblies that are sure to win over customers.

Your team can find more success hitting project deadlines when they save hours every week and cut back on miscommunications with this feature.

To introduce this powerful new feature, EVOLVE Shop is hosting a webinar on July 25 at 1 pm ET. Attendees will get an in-depth look at how "Revit to Work Request" can revolutionize their workflows, saving time and improving coordination between design and fabrication teams.

Sign up for the webinar today! Or reach out to our team for more information.

About EVOLVE MEP

EVOLVE is built by contractors, for contractors. We understand the unique aspects of construction operations, and are dedicated to building products that improve business operations for the MEP and prefabrication industry. EVOLVE's easy-to-use product design is supported by best-in-class customer service to make sure companies quickly get the most out of their investment.

