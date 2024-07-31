Evolve Technology Conference: AI Innovations Revolutionizing Healthcare's Future

"Evolve has provided an unparalleled platform for gaining firsthand insights from industry experts and pioneers on the practical application of cutting-edge technologies," explains Asher Lohman, Vice President, Data & Analytics of Trace3. Post this

Navigating the Future of Healthcare with AI

Just last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reorganized its structure to streamline and enhance its technology, cybersecurity, data, and AI strategy and policy functions. This pivotal change is anticipated to accelerate federal regulation of health data and AI, highlighting the sector's dynamic evolution. (2) This is just an example of why healthcare enterprises must strategically plan their next moves to adapt to these shifting regulations and stay competitive.

The Evolve Conference will delve into some of the most relevant trends shaping the sector, such as:

AI-Driven Personalized Medicine: Tools in this area are set to revolutionize patient care by customizing treatments based on individual genetic profiles and health data. Recent advancements, such as using deep reinforcement learning (DRL) to create adaptive therapy schedules for prostate cancer, have shown potential to significantly improve outcomes. (3)

Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring: The rapid expansion of telehealth since the COVID-19 pandemic includes AI-powered call centers, telehealth platforms, wearable devices, and home monitoring systems. These innovations have improved patient care and accessibility but require informed decisions on build versus buy strategies, operational sponsorship, and integration of advanced hybrid and cloud capabilities. (4)

AI in Anomaly Detection: This trend focuses on protecting patient data amid rising concerns over breaches and privacy violations. Advanced machine learning enhances anomaly detection accuracy, reducing false positives from 90% to 30%, and strengthening security posture. (5) Effective handling of growing data volumes is crucial for maintaining optimal performance in an evolving landscape.

"Healthcare as a whole is on the brink of a transformative era," explains Sarah Danielson, Senior Director of Healthcare Strategy and Advisory at Trace3. "AI-driven personalized medicine provides an opportunity to deliver health outcomes more equitably, at scale, extending the reach of an over-burdened clinical workforce. The advancements we're witnessing today underscore the profound impact AI will have on patient access, health outcomes, - care quality, and the cost of care for populations."

With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare sector, Danielson will be one of the spokespeople at the Evolve Technology Conference and the exclusive media event. She will be joined by Rich Fennessy (CEO), Joe Quaglia (President), Tony Olzak (CTO), and Asher Lohman (VP, Data & Analytics) from the Trace3 team.

The Evolve Technology Conference, hosted by Trace3, will take place September 11-13, 2024. Evolve will feature general sessions, intimate breakout sessions, and networking events, making it the premier IT leadership and technology conference in the region. Attendees will have the opportunity to build lasting partnerships, discover innovative solutions, and unlock their organization's potential. Invited reporters will be able to participate in the media event featuring a closed-door briefing and Q&A session.

About Trace3:

Today there is a great deal of noise in the technology industry around AI, but not much practical intelligence is offered. Trace3, based in Irvine, California, delivers over 20 years of expertise in delivering innovation in the form of emerging technology, providing unique technology solutions and consulting services to change this – and drive its implementation across enterprises. Their elite engineering and dynamic innovation provide convergent solutions that embrace emerging technology and drive measurable value. Trace3 embodies the spirit of a startup with the advantage of a scalable business. Trace3 believes that ALL Possibilities Live in AI. For more information, visit http://www.trace3.com.

