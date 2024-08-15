Evolve Technology Conference to Address $38.9B AI Market's Impact on FinServ

"Trace3's Evolve Technology Conference 2024 in Las Vegas will spotlight AI's transformative role in financial services, exploring impacts on customer interactions, operational efficiency, and cybersecurity. The event provides a premier platform for IT leaders to explore innovative solutions." Post this

Even though finance experts have been using machine learning and data analysis tools for decades, the impact of Generative AI remains a question mark. But there's no doubt that both private and public entities see huge potential in it:

The AI in Trade Finance Market is projected to reach a valuation of $38.9 billion by 2033 and the AI Market size is expected to be worth around $2,745 billion by 2032. (3)

Last week, U.S. Senators Mike Rounds and Martin Heinrich of the bipartisan Senate Artificial Intelligence Caucus, introduced the "Unleashing AI Innovation in Financial Services Act," which allows designated officials within federal financial regulatory agencies to experiment with AI tools without fearing enforcement actions, with the goal of facilitating innovation and economic growth. (4)

The Evolve Conference will delve into the unknowns that emerge in this evolving landscape such as the following:

AI adoption and IT investing: FinServ has no option but to move at the speed of AI as the biggest players in the industry step up their game and move in this direction. But the deployment of this technology can't be rushed, and enterprises need to figure out how to invest smartly and prepare their workforce to be AI literate.

Cybersecurity and Fraud Prevention: AI is enhancing cybersecurity and fraud prevention by detecting sophisticated threats and analyzing large transaction volumes for fraud . Advanced AI algorithms quickly identify fraudulent activities, addressing the complexity of evolving cyber threats. (5)

Customer Service and Personalized Banking: With the integration of enterprise search in finance and banking, banks are now able to efficiently access and analyze vast amounts of customer data. Traditional chatbots have been evolving and AI offers new possibilities to enhance clients' experiences. (6)

The Evolve Technology Conference, hosted by Trace3 in Las Vegas, NV, will take place September 11-13, 2024. It will feature general sessions, intimate breakout sessions, and networking events, making it the premier IT leadership and technology conference in the region. Attendees will have the opportunity to build lasting partnerships, discover innovative solutions, and unlock their organization's potential. Invited reporters will be able to participate in the Media Event featuring a closed-door briefing and Q&A session.

About Trace3:

Today there is a great deal of noise in the technology industry around AI, but not much practical intelligence is offered. Trace3, based in Irvine, California, delivers over 20 years of expertise in delivering innovation in the form of emerging technology, providing unique technology solutions and consulting services to change this – and drive its implementation across enterprises. Their elite engineering and dynamic innovation provide convergent solutions that embrace emerging technology and drive measurable value. Trace3 embodies the spirit of a startup with the advantage of a scalable business. Trace3 believes that ALL Possibilities Live in AI. For more information, visit http://www.trace3.com.

