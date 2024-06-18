EvolveHR Named to Inc. Magazine's 2024 Best Workplaces List

EvolveHR Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

CHICAGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EvolveHR is honored to announce its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list, underscoring its dedication to cultivating a remarkable workplace environment and fostering a thriving company culture.

Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list celebrates organizations across America that excel in creating environments where employees not only succeed but thrive. EvolveHR's commitment to prioritizing employee satisfaction and professional growth has positioned it prominently among this distinguished cohort.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees in 2024. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We are very excited to be named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list," said Salo Doko, President & CEO of EvolveHR. "This recognition validates our ongoing efforts to prioritize our colleagues' growth and well-being. It is a testament to our team's dedication and the inclusive culture we cultivate every day."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

EvolveHR's commitment to cultivating a positive workplace environment underscores its mission to build human connections with each interaction, whether for its colleagues or clients. This recognition by Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces further underscores EvolveHR's dedication to its remarkable culture.

About EvolveHR

Founded in 2006, EvolveHR partners with companies of all sizes throughout the United States to support their HR needs and drive their growth. EvolveHR's services are built on three foundational pillars:

Managed Technology

Fractional HR Support

Access to Pooled Plans

Managed Technology: EvolveHR equips clients with state-of-the-art HR technology, streamlining processes from hire to retire. Comprehensive solutions include an applicant tracking system, electronic onboarding, electronic benefit enrollment, time and attendance, performance management, reporting, and more. This technology suite, myHRtech, ensures that clients' HR needs are managed with efficiency and accuracy.

Fractional HR Support: EvolveHR clients are assigned a team of fractional HR professionals specializing in HR, payroll, benefits, and risk management. These experts provide both tactical and strategic support, delivering the experience of an HR department. Through the fractional model, clients benefit from the expertise and guidance necessary to navigate complex HR matters while maintaining flexibility and cost-efficiency.

Access to Pooled Plans: EvolveHR clients gain access to pooled benefits plans, including retirement, workers' compensation, medical, and ancillary benefits. This access results in cost savings, a shift in liability and administrative burdens, and year-over-year cost stability. EvolveHR's pooled plans empower companies with the resources typically reserved for larger enterprises, ensuring they can offer competitive benefits without the associated complexities.

Whether a business is small, medium, or large, EvolveHR supports companies by providing tailored HR solutions that foster growth, innovation, and stability. For more information, visit www.EvolveHR.com

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com and

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contact

EvolveHR

[email protected]

www.EvolveHR.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/evolvehr-peo

https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces

Contact Information:

Brenda Rowan

VP, Client Services

[email protected]

Media Contact

Brenda Rowan, EvolveHR, 1 312-971-6332, [email protected], www.EvolveHR.com

SOURCE EvolveHR