Evolver Launches CLEAR: A Rapid, Independent, AI-Powered Cyber Supply Chain Risk Assessment Solution for Government and Highly Regulated Industries

RESTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolver, a leader in defensive cybersecurity operations and digital transformation for U.S. Government agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises, today announced the launch of Evolver CLEAR (Cyber Landscape Exposure & Assessment of Risk), a rapid, independent, AI-powered solution that automates cyber supplier risk assessments at scale, delivering clear, actionable results mapped directly to U.S. Federal and State/Local government, defense, health, financial, and industry global cyber risk frameworks.

Purpose-built for U.S. Federal government agencies, the defense industrial base, and highly regulated financial and healthcare markets. Evolver CLEAR modernizes cybersecurity supply chain risk programs to be proactive instead of reactive, enabling organizations to prioritize threats before they escalate. By replacing traditional manual reviews that are often slow, reactive, and costly, CLEAR makes assessments 90% faster and up to 50% more cost-effective than legacy approaches.

"Evolver CLEAR represents a leap forward in how agencies and enterprises manage third-party cyber risk," said Gregg Garrett, Chief Operating Officer of CSS, Evolver's parent organization. "By automating cyber risk discovery at scale and updating results daily, we empower teams to apply pressure where it matters. We're closing cyber risk gaps faster, smarter, and more cost-effectively than legacy approaches ever allowed."

Developed jointly through Evolver's Innovation Center and powered by the proven WhiteHawk cyber risk analytics platform, Evolver CLEAR addresses one of today's most urgent cybersecurity challenges: rapidly assessing and reducing third-party cyber risk across vast, distributed supplier ecosystems. CLEAR enables organizations to quickly and cost-effectively evaluate hundreds, or even thousands, of vendors without relying on self-attested questionnaires, intrusive scanning, or manpower-intensive manual reviews.

CLEAR delivers near real-time, scalable risk analytics, typically within 48 hours, compared to traditional assessments that take weeks or rely primarily on unverifiable self-reporting. Organizations gain a unified, enterprise-level view of cybersecurity coverage, cyber risk remediation velocity, and residual cyber risk, supporting procurement decisions, CMMC pathways for SMBs, and continuous monitoring aligned to NIST, CMMC, ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI-DSS.

The solution leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence, learning from a variety of data sets, applying AI when breaking down analytics, presenting these through state-of-the-art user interface. Users benefit from an intuitive and centralized cyber vendor risk dashboard which delivers tiers of risk priority across the supplier network, with evidence validation led by Evolver's cybersecurity services team.

"While many cyber risk management solutions stop at basic compliance, we are focused on achieving true, continuous resilience," said Terry Roberts, Founder, President, and CEO of WhiteHawk. "With Evolver we've found a partner who understands that a best-in-class solution goes beyond checking boxes, honing the power of next generation Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) - Publicly Available Information (PAI) AI/ML Based analytics to anticipate customer Third Party Risk Management needs and save them time and money."

About Evolver

Evolver, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a technology company serving government and commercial customers by addressing client challenges in the present and transitioning clients to the future through innovative digital transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions.

Founded in 2000, Evolver delivers mission-driven services and solutions that improve security, promote innovation, and maximize operational efficiency. For more information, visit us at www.evolverinc.com or on LinkedIn.

