Evolver Launches GUARDIAN to Modernize Federal Cyber Risk-Based Vulnerability Management

Integrated Solution Developed with Nucleus Security Delivers Measurable Risk Reduction, Accelerated ATO Sustainment, and Mission-Aligned Prioritization

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolver, a leading provider of U.S. Federal government cybersecurity and risk management services, today announced GUARDIAN, an integrated cybersecurity Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) solution delivered in partnership with Nucleus Security, the FedRAMP Moderate Authorized leader in Unified Vulnerability and Exposure Management.

Designed specifically for U.S. Federal government programs, GUARDIAN addresses the growing cyber vulnerability management challenges including fragmented cyber vulnerability management environments—often having multiple cybersecurity scanners and endpoint detection and response (EDR) systems, inconsistent risk severity ratings, unclear ownership, and manual cyber governance, risk, and compliance processes slow remediation, increase costs, and increase cyber risk.

By combining Evolver's proven cybersecurity Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Risk Management Framework (RMF) operational expertise with Nucleus Security's enterprise-scale vulnerability and exposure management platform, GUARDIAN delivers an end-to-end, closed-loop RBVM capability that prioritizes mission-critical risk and accelerates the authorization to operate (ATO) through automated remediation workflows and audit-ready compliance reporting.

"GUARDIAN is not just a tool, it's a sustainable program," said Gregg Garrett, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at CSS, Evolver's parent organization. "By institutionalizing cyber risk governance and pairing it with government-authorized technology, we help agencies move from reactive triage to proactive prioritized risk reduction, while keeping authorization and cyber compliance aligned with the speed of delivery."

"Federal agencies are facing an unprecedented scale and complexity in vulnerability management," said Scott Kuffer, Chief Product Officer at Nucleus Security. "Nucleus is proud to partner with Evolver on GUARDIAN, combining Evolver's federal cyber operations expertise with Nucleus's unified vulnerability and exposure management platform to bring intelligence-driven prioritization and action to mission-critical federal environments and help government organizations focus efforts to effectively protect their mission success."

Key capabilities include:

Mission-Tied, Cyber Threat-Fused Prioritization combining cyber exploitability, exposure, asset criticality, and RMF-informed impact

Automated POA&M Generation and Cyber Compliance Management, exporting evidence to eMASS, OSCAL, and agency systems of record

Closed-Loop Cyber Remediation Tracking with ownership, SLAs, exception workflows, and ticketing integration

Enterprise and Multi-Tenant Visibility for CIOs, ISSOs, CISOs, CORs, and mission owners

In traditional U.S. Federal government environments, Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) management remains one of the most labor-intensive and error-prone aspects of cybersecurity compliance. Cybersecurity engineering and GRC teams often spend countless hours manually correlating cyber vulnerability scanner outputs, tracking ownership across organizations, collecting evidence, and updating dozens of required data fields for each POA&M item, diverting skilled cyber personnel away from actual cyber risk reduction.

GUARDIAN unifies normalized, deduplicated data from more than 200 native cybersecurity, asset, and threat intelligence integrations, without requiring vulnerability scanner replacement or rip-and-replace deployments. Nucleus Security processes and prioritizes over nine billion findings daily, while Evolver overlays outcome-driven cybersecurity services, including RMF sustainment, POA&M management, and vulnerability governance.

The solution transforms this process through automation, continuously linking cyber vulnerabilities to controls, assets, and remediation activity, and automatically generating and maintaining POA&M records with aligned evidence. By eliminating manual reconciliation and duplicate data entry, GUARDIAN enables agencies to operate effective cyber vulnerability and compliance programs with a lean staff, accelerating remediation timelines while maintaining customers' standards for audit readiness and compliant security.

GUARDIAN supports FedRAMP SaaS and on-premises deployments and aligns to federal mandates including Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV), RMF, POA&M requirements, and frameworks such as CMMC 2.0. Role-based access ensures every stakeholder in the organization sees only what they own, fostering accountability and accelerating cyber-attack remediation.

About Evolver

Evolver, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a technology company serving government and commercial customers by addressing client challenges in the present and transitioning clients to the future through innovative IT transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions. Founded in 2000, Evolver delivers mission-driven services and solutions that improve security, promote innovation, and maximize operational efficiency. For more information, visit https://evolverinc.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Nucleus

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks. For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/

