Evolver Launches Innovation Center to Accelerate Adoption of Leading Commercial Technologies for US. Federal Missions

New Solutions Center Debuts with AI-Enabled Cybersecurity Suite, Accelerating Adoption of Advanced Commercial Technologies within Federal Missions

RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolver, a technology leader in digital transformation, cybersecurity solutions and services, enterprise information technology, eDiscovery, and electronic security systems for U.S. government agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises, today announced the formal launch of the Evolver Innovation Center (EIC or the Center), a solutions-focused interdisciplinary technical team designed to help U.S. Federal government organizations responsibly adopt leading commercial technologies within Evolver's proven model of partnership.

The EIC serves as a collaborative environment where mission leaders, engineers, and cybersecurity professionals work together to translate emerging technologies into practical, deployable capabilities. The Center focuses on optimizing the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, cybersecurity supply chain risk management, quantum computing, and post-quantum cryptography.

These emerging solutions enable customers to accelerate performance-based mission outcomes while ensuring new technologies integrate seamlessly with Evolver's professional services, existing customer infrastructure, and compliance requirements. Each solution developed within the Center will also have applications for commercial customers, drawing on Evolver's past performance in meeting standards of efficiency and enterprise-tailored scalability.

The Evolver Innovation Center is led by Gregg Garrett, COO of Evolver, and managed by Rahul Johri, Vice President of Digital Transformation and the Evolver Innovation Center. Both are proven industry leaders with decades of experience drawing from commercial innovation and building solutions for federal and commercial markets. The EIC was intentionally built around talent: Evolver has developed and refined a talent identification and development methodology to recruit, cultivate, and organize experts who can bridge cutting-edge commercial technologies with mission-driven federal requirements. This team-centric approach ensures that the EIC delivers solutions that are practical, secure, scalable, and aligned to real-world operational needs.

"U.S. Federal government agencies are under constant pressure to both reduce costs and modernize outdated legacy information systems, while still meeting stringent technical performance, cybersecurity, compliance, and mission requirements," Garrett said. "The Evolver Innovation Center was created to bridge that gap, bringing advanced technologies like AI, advanced data analytics, and enterprise quantum security into a practical, execution-focused environment where agencies can adopt new capabilities with confidence."

The Evolver Innovation Center begins its operation with a focus on cybersecurity-integrated technology solutions. However, the intent is to continually evolve and expand the technology solutions into every technology capability area in which Evolver provides professional services. The new Cybersecurity suite delivers modern cyber solutions designed for easier adoption, lower cost, and faster results. Each capability targets a distinct and pressing challenge facing U.S. Federal government cybersecurity organizations, including quantum computing cyber threats, cyber supply chain risk management, software applications and upgrades Authority to Operate (ATO) cybersecurity authorization delays, Security Operations Center (SOC) fatigue, and cyber risk and vulnerability management. The Evolver Cybersecurity Suite of Integrated Technology Solutions, includes:

SHIELD, a NIST PQC compliant, FIPS approved, next-generation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) encryption overlay developed which delivers true crypto agility, allowing organizations to strengthen enterprise-wide quantum encryption and pivot instantly to new standards.

ELEVATE, an AI-powered SaaS compliance solution which modernizes the software ATO process by automating evidence collection and aligning compliance with delivery pipelines.

CLEAR, an AI-powered, automated, independent cyber risk supplier assessment tool with advanced data analytics that continuously evaluate supplier risk at scale.

SPECTRA, a threat-detection software solution which applies self-learning AI to reduce alert noise and cybersecurity analyst fatigue while improving threat detection speed.

GUARDIAN, an automated risk-based vulnerability management SaaS solution that unifies vulnerability data across tools, adds mission context, and automate remediation tracking to reduce high-risk backlogs.

"The Evolver Innovation Center is a keystone of our strategic growth plan for helping address our customers' most pressing challenges," said Mike Santelli, CEO of CSS, Evolver's parent organization. "U.S. Federal government agencies are being asked to understand and integrate powerful new commercial AI and advanced data analytics technologies faster than ever before. The Innovation Center gives our customers a practical environment to evaluate, implement, and operationalize these technologies with confidence, backed by Evolver's deep expertise and disciplined execution."

Looking ahead, Evolver will continue to expand the Innovation Center's offerings by building equivalent Evolver Integrated Technology Solution suites for enterprise information technology, SecDevOps, electronic security systems, digital transformation, and eDiscovery, working with carefully selected leading commercial technology partners. This approach is designed to address mission areas that demand increased speed, accuracy, and resilience while upholding the trust, governance, and accountability required by U.S. Federal government and commercial customers nationwide.

About Evolver

Evolver, a CSS company, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a technology leader serving government and commercial customers by addressing client challenges in the present and transitioning clients to the future through innovative IT transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions.

Founded in 2000, Evolver delivers mission-driven services and solutions that improve security, promote innovation, and maximize operational efficiency. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn.

