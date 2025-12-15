Evolver Launches SHIELD: A Low-Disruption, Crypto-Agile Defense Against Quantum-Era Attacks

Developed Alongside Quantum Xchange to Provide Protection from the Latest Cyber Threats Through Innovative Architecture Approach

RESTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolver, a leader in defensive cybersecurity operations and digital transformation for U.S. government agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises, today announced the launch of Evolver SHIELD (Secure Hybrid Integrated Encryption & Lattice-ready Key Delivery), a next-generation encryption overlay developed with Quantum Xchange (QXC). SHIELD delivers true crypto agility, allowing organizations to strengthen enterprise-wide quantum encryption and pivot instantly to new standards, without disrupting networks, applications, or mission operations.

Since the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) launched its post-quantum cryptography (PQC) effort in 2016, both quantum computing and AI-driven attacks have accelerated the need for modernization.

Adversaries are already engaged in "harvest-now, decrypt-later" operations, yet most agencies cannot halt data flows or replace infrastructure to update encryption. SHIELD resolves this challenge by providing quantum-safe resilience that can be deployed with minimal downtime, cloud migration, or major architectural changes.

"We work with customers whose critical missions cannot afford to be constantly disrupted in order to keep pace with new quantum encryption standards," said Gregg Garrett, Chief Operating Officer of CSS, Evolver's parent organization. "SHIELD lets them strengthen quantum security to protect important assets without losing agility in operations. It's able to update or replace algorithms immediately, extend current investments, and stay ahead of emerging quantum computing threats without the type of disruption that traditional encryption approaches require."

Powered by QXC's Phio TX®, SHIELD works by placing a transparent transport-layer overlay across existing networks. This enables organizations to update algorithms on the fly, run multiple PQC algorithms simultaneously, and adopt new standards without touching endpoints or applications.

SHIELD also separates encryption keys from the data plane, delivering them out-of-band rather than creating a massive interception risk. This architectural shift removes the long-standing vulnerability that exposes keys to man-in-the-middle attacks.

The result is a practical, low-impact path to enterprise quantum security readiness. Agencies can begin protecting data immediately while progressively modernizing cryptography, diversifying key sources, and aligning to evolving U.S. federal requirements.

On top of this platform, Evolver provides the cyber governance, risk, and compliance expertise needed for defensible implementation. Evolver's teams update ATO artifacts, including overlays, key-management plans, rollback procedures, and POA&Ms, while aligning continuous monitoring through telemetry, alarms, and PQC-specific KPIs. The company manages the policy, evidence, and authorization updates required for a secure transition, validates performance in a pilot enclave, and then scales deployment across additional enclaves and external connections in phased, low-risk increments.

"Quantum decryption is a form of man-in-the-middle attack and will eviscerate today's cybersecurity schemes. This is why organizations need solutions that also change the architecture, instead of simply spending time on enhancing the mathematics," said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of QXC "Through our work with Evolver's team, SHIELD helps eliminate key-stealing and data-harvesting risks and adapts continuously as PQC standards and quantum threats evolve."

About Evolver

Evolver, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a technology company serving government and commercial customers by addressing client challenges in the present and transitioning clients to the future through innovative IT transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions.

Founded in 2000, Evolver delivers mission-driven services and solutions that improve security, promote innovation, and maximize operational efficiency. For more information, visit us at www.evolverinc.com or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Dori Muldowney, CSS, 1 2022530926, [email protected], www.evolverinc.com

SOURCE CSS