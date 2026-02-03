Evolver Launches SPECTRA: An AI-Powered, Self-Learning SOC Solution for Federal Missions

New managed service combines MixMode's self-supervised AI, 24×7 SOC operations, and mission-aligned automation to detect unknown threats and reduce cyber analyst fatigue

RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolver, a leader in cybersecurity operations and digital transformation for U.S. government agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises, today announced the launch of Evolver SPECTRA, an AI-powered, self-learning Security Operations Center (SOC) solution designed to help U.S. Federal government programs detect emerging cyber threats faster while reducing operational expenses.

Developed through Evolver's Innovation Center and delivered as part of the Integrated Technology Solutions Cybersecurity Suite, SPECTRA integrates a self-supervised AI overlay powered by MixMode with Evolver's 24×7 SOC operations, detection engineering, and governed automation capabilities.

U.S. Federal government agencies face a growing challenge: legacy, rule- and signature-based security tools generate overwhelming volumes of low-value alerts, miss novel attacker behaviors, and require constant tuning. The status quo drives cyber analyst fatigue, longer dwell times, and increased risk, particularly in contested or disconnected environments. SPECTRA was designed to address these significant cyber challenges.

"SPECTRA changes the economics and effectiveness of defensive cyber operations for federal missions," said Gregg Garrett, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at CSS, Evolver's parent organization. "By combining MixMode's self-learning AI with experienced SOC operations and mission context, we're enabling agencies to focus on what truly matters: detecting real threats faster, responding with confidence, and reducing the operational noise that slows teams down."

SPECTRA ingests network, endpoint, identity, and cloud telemetry, learns environment-specific behavior without signatures or static rules, and autonomously identifies meaningful anomalies and emerging cyber-attack patterns. The platform delivers high-fidelity cyber detections that augment or function as NDR, NTA, SIEM, and UEBA, while providing analysts with stitched timelines, enriched context, and explainable evidence to accelerate investigations.

Delivered as a fully managed service, Evolver SPECTRA provides Level 1–3 SOC operations, detection engineering, and MITRE ATT&CK–mapped threat hunting, supported by governed SOAR playbooks that progress from advisory to enforced automation with rollback and auditability. The solution integrates with existing SIEM, EDR, identity, and ticketing platforms and deploys across enterprise, cloud, edge, and air-gapped environments without rip-and-replace modernization.

Built for federal cybersecurity and compliance, SPECTRA enforces least-privilege access, protects sensitive data, and captures RMF-aligned evidence with OSCAL mappings to support ATO and continuous monitoring. Federal programs benefit from a significantly improved signal-to-noise ratio, with observed deployments reducing alert volumes by more than 90 percent, enabling faster detection and response, lower SOC operating costs, and clear performance visibility across mission environments.

"With SPECTRA, we wanted to work with Evolver to address the limitations of traditional, signature-driven detection and cloud-dependent analytics," said John Phillips, SVP, US Federal at MixMode. "Our proprietary, contextually-aware, self-learning approach understands each environment on its own terms, operates effectively even in air-gapped settings, and dramatically reduces false positives, typically cutting alert volumes by up to 97 percent. With this solution, cyber analysts can focus on real cyber-attack threats instead of chasing noise."

Evolver, a CSS company, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a technology leader serving government and commercial customers by addressing client challenges in the present and transitioning clients to the future through innovative IT transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions. Founded in 2000, Evolver delivers mission-driven services and solutions that improve security, promote innovation, and maximize operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.evolverinc.com or LinkedIn.

MixMode is a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions at scale, pioneering a patented third-wave, context-aware AI approach that automatically learns and adapts to dynamic environments. The MixMode platform delivers self-supervised, real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. Large organizations with big data workloads – including those in enterprise, critical infrastructure, US Department of War and US Intelligence Community – trust MixMode to defend their most important assets. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, MixMode is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. For more information, visit www.mixmode.ai.

