Evolver Launches Unified Brand to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Integrated Cyber and Digital Solutions

Company consolidates former CSS brands under single enterprise to better serve federal and commercial customers

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolver today announced the launch of its new unified brand, bringing together all companies previously operating under Converged Security Solutions (CSS) into a single enterprise serving National Security, Federal Civilian, and Commercial markets. With one brand, one leadership structure, and one strategic vision, Evolver is positioned to deliver cybersecurity and digital transformation at scale across these market segments. Formerly operating as CSS, Evolver Federal, Evolver Commercial, Evolver Legal Services, and eVigilant, the organizations will now operate together under one brand: Evolver.

With this transition, the enterprise now presents one corporate identity to federal and commercial customers, integrating its full portfolio of cybersecurity, digital transformation, information technology, eDiscovery, and electronic security solutions.

The combined brand marks the next step in Evolver's growth strategy, centered on operational excellence, disciplined engineering, and continued investment in advanced cyber and digital capabilities. This focus reflects both where the market is heading and where Evolver excels—at the intersection of innovation, execution, and mission-critical impact.

The company's new tagline, "the power to advance," captures this direction. "Power" speaks to capability, readiness, and confidence. "Advance" speaks to forward momentum and outcomes-based progress. Together, they define Evolver's role in strengthening national security and enterprise resilience while enabling customers to move forward with clarity in complex and rapidly changing environments. The brand signals not just a new identity, but a commitment to sustained innovation and disciplined growth.

Through its recently launched Evolver Innovation Center, Evolver identifies and operationalizes applied AI technologies proven in the commercial market, including machine learning and generative AI, to reduce operations and maintenance costs, accelerate decision-making, and enhance mission performance across customer environments. By integrating best-in-class commercial AI platforms within secure, compliant architectures, Evolver ensures innovation advances operational objectives while meeting the rigorous regulatory and security requirements of its federal and Fortune 500 customers.

"This change allows customers to access the full breadth of solutions developed across our organization under one clear identity," said Mike Santelli, Chief Executive Officer of Evolver. "By unifying under a single Evolver brand, we are able to better reflect the shared excellence across every team, every capability, and every customer engagement, presenting ourselves to the market with greater clarity, strength, and purpose."

The move signals Evolver's continued growth and the increasing demand for integrated technology solutions that protect and modernize customer systems. The new structure clarifies Evolver's market position and strengthens its ability to deliver coordinated, mission-driven outcomes.

Under the Evolver brand, the company delivers advanced cybersecurity services including defensive cyber operations, threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and governance, risk, and compliance programs. Its digital transformation offerings modernize legacy environments through secure cloud adoption, agile software development, automation, and applied artificial intelligence. These capabilities are supported by enterprise IT infrastructure services, technology enabled legal and eDiscovery solutions, and fully integrated electronic security systems.

