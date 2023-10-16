Evolver Legal Services Launches WatchtowerAI: A Groundbreaking Solution for AI-Enabled Data Mining During Incident Response

Purpose-built solution for incident response providing a quicker, more efficient, and cost-effective path to notification

RESTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolver Legal Services (ELS), the legal technology division of Evolver LLC, a cybersecurity and IT transformation provider, is proud to introduce WatchtowerAI, a cutting-edge solution designed to revolutionize data mining during incident response. This AI-enabled, purpose-built solution is crafted to empower cyber lawyers, cyber insurance providers, and legaltech solution platforms to enhance their data mining efforts during incident response.

"In today's digital landscape, organizations face a constant threat of cybersecurity incidents. Identifying sensitive information and promptly notifying relevant parties during an incident is a daunting challenge," said Jamie Berry, President of Evolver Legal Services. "Manual processes not only consume precious time but also introduce the risk of errors, resulting in unnecessary costs and delays."

Watchtower AI aims to solve a gap in incident response as cyber events hit organizations with increasing frequency. Legacy eDiscovery software is not purpose-built for incident response, leading to over-inclusive and under-inclusive document identification. Manual data extraction and entity association are labor-intensive and error-prone. Using outdated technology alongside manual processes can lead to significant delays in incident response.

ELS's new solution leverages the power of artificial intelligence to redefine incident response and legal eDiscovery. This innovative tool can automatically identify more than 617 reportable Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI) elements. However, the true breakthrough lies in its ability to associate entity owners with these sensitive elements, drastically reducing the need for human intervention during data extraction and entity association.

"With WatchtowerAI, you're not just getting software; you're getting a game-changing solution that streamlines data mining during incident response, reduces errors, and empowers cyber lawyers and their clients to meet regulatory requirements efficiently," Berry added. "We feel WatchtowerAI is embracing the future of incident response by providing a quicker, more efficient, and cost-effective path to notification, which is critical in today's landscape."

