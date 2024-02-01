Evolver, LLC Secures $500 Million Department of Justice Contract for Engineering and Enterprise IT Services

Award Underscores Newly Formed Evolver Federal Team's Commitment to Modern Government Solutions

RESTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolver, LLC, a Converged Security Solutions (CSS) company and leading technology solutions provider, announced that it is one of the recipients of a $500 million 10-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) by the Department of Justice (DOJ). This contract, focused on engineering and enterprise IT services, marks a significant milestone for Evolver Federal, the government solutions arm of Evolver, and underscores the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions.

Under this Blanket Purchase Agreement, Evolver will provide a range of high-tech, high-end engineering services and support to meet the advanced enterprise IT services needs of various DOJ components. The services include network engineering and management, cybersecurity, application services, service desk, deskside support, and special operations/special projects.

Jamin Rogovoy, President of Evolver Federal, expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to have been chosen to partner with DOJ and help them execute the important mission with which they are charged. We look forward to engaging with solutions that help them advance their objectives and execute their critical work."

Evolver's selection for this prestigious contract positions the company as a key player in supporting DOJ's pursuit of service delivery excellence. The BPA allows any DOJ component to leverage Evolver's expertise in transformative high-tech capabilities, spanning enterprise IT services, cybersecurity, AI, and more.

While acknowledging the significance of this achievement, Rogovoy highlighted, "This win is exactly on point with our strategic plan to grow our business through critical, long-term partnerships with our government customers."

The award follows Evolver's transformative incorporation of Solutions By Design II, LLC (SBD) into its portfolio of capabilities, leading to the establishment of Evolver Federal. As a key operating company, Evolver Federal specializes in cybersecurity and IT transformation solutions for government agencies. The newly integrated team is dedicated to providing vital solutions to government customers, further solidifying Evolver's important role in the federal contracting sector.

