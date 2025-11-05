Evolver Welcomes Nidhi Panchasara as Vice President of Cybersecurity

Experienced Cyber Leader Joins Leading Security Provider as Part of Ongoing Strategic Growth

RESTON, Va., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolver, a leader in cybersecurity and digital transformation for government and commercial customers, today announced the appointment of Nidhi Panchasara as Vice President of Cybersecurity. In this critical role, Panchasara will direct Evolver's federal cybersecurity strategy and delivery, oversee solution innovation, and ensure the company remains ahead of advanced threats and shifting market demands. The appointment is the latest in a strategic series of hirings focused on establishing Evolver as an information technology leader and proven systems integrator in cybersecurity, including combating the rise of artificial intelligence (AI)-based cyber threat vectors.

Panchasara brings over 25 years of experience in information technology leadership, cybersecurity operations, and program management. She joins Evolver from NTT DATA, where she served as Client Executive for the Department of Homeland Security, overseeing a complex and diverse portfolio that included the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Panchasara previously held senior executive leadership roles with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), TurningPoint Global Solutions, and Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC).

"Nidhi's experience leading mission-critical cybersecurity programs and driving organizational growth makes her an ideal fit for Evolver," said Mike Santelli, CEO of CSS, Evolver's parent organization. "Her strategic vision and client-first mindset will help us continue delivering excellence for our customers while expanding our impact in providing a modern approach to cybersecurity and digital transformation."

Throughout her career, Panchasara has managed complex IT and cybersecurity initiatives supporting DHS, DISA, the Air Force, Army, and other defense and civilian agencies. She is known for her strong record of operational performance, customer engagement, and team leadership.

In addition to her extensive professional experience, Panchasara serves on the Business Information Technology Advisory Board at Virginia Tech's Pamplin College of Business, the alma mater from which she received her Executive MBA. She has also been recognized throughout her career for outstanding performance and leadership, including the NTT Presidents Club Award, multiple CSC Excellence Awards, and several distinctions for her contributions to major federal cybersecurity and IT programs.

"Nidhi's expertise spans the full lifecycle of solution delivery, from shaping a concept and strategy to executing complex programs at scale," said Gregg Garrett, Chief Operating Officer of CSS. "Her ability to translate mission needs into specific deliverables, combined with her active participation in the industry community that protects our nation's most critical public assets, makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team."

About Evolver

Evolver, a CSS company, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a technology company serving government and commercial customers by addressing client challenges in the present and transitioning clients to the future through innovative IT transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions.

Founded in 2000, Evolver delivers mission-driven services and solutions that improve security, promote innovation, and maximize operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.evolverinc.com or LinkedIn.

About CSS

Converged Security Solutions (CSS) is a leading provider of data solutions, full-spectrum security, and IT modernization & optimization services. Through its business units, Evolver and eVigilant, CSS delivers innovative solutions to meet the growing complexities in managing and protecting critical infrastructure for federal, state & local, and commercial customers. Founded in 2018, CSS operates with the backing of private investment firms Hillcrest Holdings Inc., Tecum Capital Partners, and Akoya Capital. For more information, visit www.cssoperations.com.

