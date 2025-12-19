Evolver Welcomes Rahul Johri as Senior Solutions Architect

Industry Veteran Brings Decades of Expertise in Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies to Support Federal Missions

RESTON, Va., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolver, a leader in cybersecurity solutions and services and digital transformation for U.S. government agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises, today announced that Rahul Johri has joined the company as a Senior Solutions Architect, bringing more than 30 years of experience delivering large-scale IT modernization, cybersecurity, and emerging technology solutions across the federal government.

In his role at Evolver, Rahul will lead solution architecture and technical strategy efforts, partnering with delivery, engineering, and growth teams to design secure, scalable Evolver Integrated Technology Solutions (EITS). Through his work with the Evolver Innovation Center, Rahul will help shape innovative, mission-focused offerings that align emerging technologies from leading commercial companies with real-world federal customer needs.

Rahul joins Evolver after a 16-year career at ASRC Federal, where he progressed through senior technical and operational leadership roles supporting national security and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) missions. His work spanned TSA, USCIS, FEMA, the U.S. Coast Guard, and USDA, where he helped design, modernize, and operate mission-critical systems at scale.

At ASRC Federal, Rahul led complex solution design and modernization initiatives focused on AI/ML, cloud, biometrics, cybersecurity Zero Trust architecture, and software development. He played a key role in shaping TSA's biometric technology roadmap and spearheaded the rollout of the Touchless Identity Solution across major U.S. airports. He also led large scale digital transformation programs that improved system resiliency, achieved 99.9% uptime, and ensured compliance with federal standards including FedRAMP, FISMA, and CMMC.

"Rahul brings deep technical expertise, real-world U.S. Federal government mission experience, and a strong understanding of how to modernize complex information technology environments securely and at scale," said Gregg Garrett, Chief Operating Officer of CSS, Evolver's parent organization. "His background designing innovative, compliant solutions across DHS aligns perfectly with Evolver Innovation Center's mission to deliver impactful, mission-driven technology for our customers."

