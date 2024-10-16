EVOLVh Launches Better Roots™ Growth Support Styling Foam - First-Ever Styler To Promote Hair Growth and Natural Pigment

“Since styling foams are liquid and are applied at the roots of the hair, much of the product lands on the scalp and especially around the hairline, which is where people want to see hair regrowth most." Boris Oak, Founder and CEO of EVOLVh. Post this

Better Roots™ Growth Support Styling Foam features advanced biotech technologies including biomimetic peptides clinically proven to stimulate hair growth and reverse graying. This industry first from EVOLVh transcends expectations for a salon-professional grade styling product. “Since styling foams are liquid and are applied at the roots of the hair, much of the product lands on the scalp and especially around the hairline, which is where people want to see hair regrowth most. We saw this moment of a foam application as a golden opportunity to deliver active ingredients to the scalp,” said Boris Oak, Founder and CEO of EVOLVh.

This new launch further elevates EVOLVh’s leadership in clean, science-backed innovation by once again setting the standard for what clean haircare should be. “We believe products that support hair longevity are essential in haircare. We are bringing the future into the present, which is very exciting,” said Boris Oak, Founder and CEO of EVOLVh.

The key benefits of Better Roots™ Growth Support Styling Foam:



Restores scalp microbiome

Increases the appearance of thicker, fuller hair

Improves hair follicle anchorage for less shedding

Stimulates melanin synthesis for natural hair pigment

Boosts volume when styling

Reduces frizz and increases shine

Protects against damage from UV and heat styling

Clinical studies data for the active ingredients in Better Roots™ products can be found at evolvh.com.

Better Roots™ Growth Support Styling Foam (retails for $36 USD, 3.4 fl oz) is available to purchase now at evolvh.com and nationwide at Credo.

About EVOLVh:

EVOLVh is a pioneering clean haircare brand dedicated to creating innovative, science-backed products that deliver unrivaled performance and results, since 2009. With an unmatched commitment to green chemistry and technological leadership, EVOLVh continues to revolutionize the haircare industry with its breakthrough formulations and commitment to human and environmental wellbeing. For more information, visit evolvh.com

Media Contact

Lindsey Cichonski, EVOLVh, 415-633-4339, [email protected], www.evolvh.com

SOURCE EVOLVh