Evolving DNA-Encoded Library Technology and Its Application for Innovative Drug Discovery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

DNA-encoded library technology presents a disruptive hit identification platform that can vastly expedite the course of early-stage small-molecule drug discovery. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will provide an introduction to DNA-encoded library selection on different target types ranging from enzymes to receptors and highlight the unique advantages or features for the application of DNA-encoded libraries on these targets. They will also describe various DNA-encoded library platforms that have been developed and how they can be utilized to achieve success in the drug discovery process.

Furthermore, as a case study, BioAge will share their experience in using DNA-encoded library technology for their study entitled "The discovery of novel and potent indazole NLRP3 inhibitors enabled by DNA-encoded library screening", which was published in Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry Letters. In this work, the researchers have demonstrated a selection strategy for drug discovery using DNA-encoded library technology, directly identified small molecule structures, biophysical and biochemical activities, physicochemical properties and other factors.

Register for this webinar today to understand how DNA-encoded library technology can revolutionize small-molecule drug discovery.

Join Alex Shaginian, PhD, Vice President of Business Development and Chemical Sciences, HitGen, Rusty Montgomery, PhD, SVP-Research, BioAge Labs; and David Israel, PhD, Vice President of Lead Discovery Sciences, HitGen, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Evolving DNA-Encoded Library Technology and Its Application for Innovative Drug Discovery.

