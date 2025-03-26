EvonSys Earns Pega's 2025 Global Elite Distinction, again

EvonSys, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced earning a 2025 Global Elite Distinction from Pegasystems

WILMINGTON, Del., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EvonSys, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced earning a 2025 Global Elite Distinction from Pegasystems, The Enterprise Transformation Company™, as part of the Pega Partners program, along with multiple solutions and regional distinctions for the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. Distinctions recognize partners for their expertise and delivery success, helping clients find the best-fit partner based on industry, technology, and geography.

Pega's Global Elite Distinction recognizes partners who consistently demonstrate advanced skills, certified expertise, and a strong track record of customer success across multiple regions. In addition to this recognition, the company has also earned multiple solution and regional distinctions which continues demonstrating its ability to enhance customer engagement and optimize service operations.

With its deep expertise in low-code automation, AI-driven solutions, and intelligent customer engagement, EvonSys continues to drive digital transformation for enterprises across industries. The company's Pega-certified professionals have successfully delivered large-scale implementations in financial services, insurance, and enterprise automation, helping businesses streamline operations and elevate customer experiences. By leveraging its expertise in automation, process optimization, and service transformation, EvonSys ensures that enterprises stay ahead in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

"Achieving Pega's 2025 Global Elite Distinction is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team," said Arun MS, Founder and CEO of EvonSys. "These recognitions reinforce our position as a trusted Pega partner, helping businesses scale with intelligent automation and customer service excellence. We look forward to continuing to drive digital transformation for enterprises worldwide."

Donald O'Sullivan, VP and Global Head of Sales at EvonSys, added: "This recognition reflects the trust and confidence our customers and partners place in us. With our specialized expertise and global reach, we remain committed to delivering high-impact solutions that drive business success."

For more information on EvonSys' Pega-powered solutions, visit www.evonsys.com.

About EvonSys

EvonSys is a global leader in digital transformation, specializing in low-code automation, AI-driven solutions, and customer experience optimization. With a strong presence across multiple regions, EvonSys empowers businesses with innovative technology to drive efficiency, agility, and growth.

Media Contact

Rajalakshmi Ganesh, EvonSys, 1 (844) 386-6797, [email protected], www.evonsys.com

SOURCE EvonSys