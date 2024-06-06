EvonSys Set to Unveil Payments Platform to Transform the Cross-Border Payments Experience at Pega World 2024

Launching at Booth #16, the EvonSys Payments Platform aims to set new industry benchmarks for payment transparency and traceability.

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EvonSys, a Global Elite Pega Partner and Platinum Sponsor for Pega World 2024, announces the launch of the EvonSys Payments Platform (EPP). This innovative platform is set to transform the landscape of cross-border payments, delivering new standards in traceability, transparency, and efficiency.

The EvonSys Payments Platform (EPP) integrates seamlessly with Swift services, enhancing the cross-border payment experience by providing real-time insights into fees, exchange rates, and delivery times. EPP's adoption of Swift GPI, Swift Go, SwiftRef, and Swift Payment Pre-validation ensures that data-entry for each transaction is validated prior to transmission, improving accuracy and reducing delays and exceptions. Furthermore, once the transaction is sent, the payment can be tracked on its journey through to final credit to the beneficiary. This innovative, multi-channel platform enables financial institutions to rapidly bring the latest Swift services into their consumer-facing channels, improving the overall experience for their customers while reducing operational costs associated with investigations related to delayed or rejected payments.

EPP, built on the acclaimed Pega Infinity platform, harnesses Pega's "build-for-change" philosophy to facilitate rapid adoption of new services, standards, payment rails and API specifications to ensure banks and their customers, always benefit from the latest capabilities and innovations within the payments ecosystem

"We are proud to introduce the EvonSys Payments Platform at PegaWorld iNspire 2024," said Andy Elliott, Vice President of Product Strategy at EvonSys. "As we prepare to formally launch EPP at PegaWorld iNspire 2024, we invite you to join us at the event and see first-hand how EPP enables banks to transform the user experience associated with cross-border payments."

International payments are the lifeblood of the global economy. Whether it's an individual sending money overseas to family and friends or a business paying a supplier beyond their borders, customers expect transactions to be fast, transparent, simple and secure. Increasingly, regulators are demanding it too, with the G20 having set targets for enhancing the speed, transparency, cost, choice and access of cross-border payments.

For the past 4 months, EvonSys, Swift and 24 other organizations, representing a combination of financial institutions and business application providers, have been collaborating to show how Swift capabilities can benefit end customers. The goal of this collaborative exploration phase is to develop mutually agreed quality guidelines, as well as APIs for embedding Swift services into customer facing channels to help meet consumer expectations around transparency, simplicity, and security.

Julien Lajeunesse, Head of Front-End Enablement at Swift, said: "Customers increasingly expect their cross-border payments experience to match the one they receive domestically. Swift is committed to enabling our community to provide a first-class service directly to their end-users, improving upfront transparency, certainty and speed for those sending money around the world. We're delighted to be working on a pilot with financial institutions and business application providers to integrate Swift solutions into customer-facing channels, improving the cross-border payments experience for individuals and businesses."

As financial technology continues to evolve, EvonSys remains at the forefront of innovation, providing solutions that not only meet current market demands but anticipate future trends. Attendees at Pega World 2024 are encouraged to visit Booth #16 to experience how the EvonSys Payments Platform can transform their approach to cross-border payments.

About EvonSys

EvonSys is a global leader in low-code solutions, revolutionizing business process management and digital transformation. EvonSys delivers agile, scalable technologies that drive operational excellence and innovation across various industries.

About PEGA

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world's leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

Media Contact

Press Release, Evonsys, Inc, 1 8443866797, [email protected] , www.evonsys.com

SOURCE Evonsys, Inc