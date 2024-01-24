EvonSys Welcomes Andy Elliott as VP of Product Strategy to Spearhead EvonSys Product offerings

Andy's appointment is a clear indication of EvonSys's dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry, constantly innovating and adapting to ensure that their clients not only meet but exceed the challenges of digital disruption.
WILMINGTON,Del., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EvonSys, a leader in low-code solutions and digital transformation, announces the appointment of Andy Elliott as its new Vice President of Product Strategy. The collaboration highlights the company's continued dedication to driving market disrupting innovative products in a technologically evolving market. Andy brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles in financial services technology, poised to further enhance the company's product strategy.
With an impressive and extensive background in financial services technology, Andy is celebrated for his results-oriented approach and dedication to driving innovative product design & strategy,Business transformation, and customer outcomes. His tenure at Pegasystems, marked by executive roles spanning Professional Services, Customer Success, and Product Management in both EMEA and North America, has been pivotal in shaping his expertise. Andy's most recent achievement at Pegasystems involved leading the creation and management of a Customer Success organization to support the company's SaaS strategy in the Americas. This role saw him at the forefront of initiatives focusing on customer outcomes and value realization.
Prior to his success in these roles, Andy led the EMEA Professional Services organization. In this role, Andy was responsible for business strategy and operations, executive sponsor for several major digital transformation programs for globally recognized brands. Andy's career began in the Financial Services sector, specializing in payments - an area where he continuously excelled, first as a Subject Matter Expert in technology adoption and later in product management, where he was instrumental in defining and launching new products to meet the evolving demands of the industry.
Away from his professional endeavors, Andy is an avid golfer and pickleball player and enjoys RV travels with his wife, reflecting a balance in his dynamic lifestyle.
Arun MS, CEO of EvonSys, expressed his enthusiasm for Elliott's appointment: "With the New year comes the new beginnings. We are thrilled to welcome Andy Elliott to the EvonSys family. Andy's exceptional track record in Conceptualizing market disrupting innovative products and his profound understanding of customer needs align perfectly with our vision & culture. It's also a significant shift in our growth strategy as we focus on our product offerings, while continuing our excellence in service delivery in digital transformation. It's an honor for me to be working closely with my 'Guru'."
Andy's appointment is a clear indication of EvonSys's dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry, constantly innovating and adapting to ensure that their clients not only meet but exceed the challenges of digital disruption.
For further information, please contact [email protected].
Media Contact
Contact, Evonsys, Inc, 1 2013143220, [email protected], www.evonsys.com
SOURCE Evonsys, Inc
Share this article