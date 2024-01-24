EvonSys Welcomes Andy Elliott as VP of Product Strategy to Spearhead EvonSys Product offerings

Arun MS, CEO of EvonSys, expressed his enthusiasm for Elliott's appointment: " It's also a significant shift in our growth strategy as we focus on our product offerings, while continuing our excellence in service delivery in digital transformation." Post this

Prior to his success in these roles, Andy led the EMEA Professional Services organization. In this role, Andy was responsible for business strategy and operations, executive sponsor for several major digital transformation programs for globally recognized brands. Andy's career began in the Financial Services sector, specializing in payments - an area where he continuously excelled, first as a Subject Matter Expert in technology adoption and later in product management, where he was instrumental in defining and launching new products to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

Away from his professional endeavors, Andy is an avid golfer and pickleball player and enjoys RV travels with his wife, reflecting a balance in his dynamic lifestyle.

Arun MS, CEO of EvonSys, expressed his enthusiasm for Elliott's appointment: "With the New year comes the new beginnings. We are thrilled to welcome Andy Elliott to the EvonSys family. Andy's exceptional track record in Conceptualizing market disrupting innovative products and his profound understanding of customer needs align perfectly with our vision & culture. It's also a significant shift in our growth strategy as we focus on our product offerings, while continuing our excellence in service delivery in digital transformation. It's an honor for me to be working closely with my 'Guru'."

Andy's appointment is a clear indication of EvonSys's dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry, constantly innovating and adapting to ensure that their clients not only meet but exceed the challenges of digital disruption.

