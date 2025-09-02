Evotix Appoints Jonathan English as New Chief Executive Officer

Appointment follows the transition of long-time Evotix CEO, Matthew Elson

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evotix, a global leader in environmental health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software solutions, today announced the appointment of Jonathan English as Chief Executive Officer.

With two decades of success leading business development, product strategy and product management for global SaaS companies, English takes the helm at Evotix to lead the company's next chapter of innovation and growth.

"I've had the privilege of working alongside an amazing team of professionals dedicated to workplace health and safety for the last 14 years," said Matthew Elson, outgoing CEO, Evotix. "It's been an incredible journey, and I'm delighted to leave the company in such capable hands."

"The EHS&S market is experiencing remarkable growth, and this reflects a broader commitment to worker well-being and regulatory compliance," said Ed Didier, Evotix board member and managing director at Symphony Technology Group (STG). "We are excited to partner with Jonathan to continue innovating to support our customers and further expand our market share. We thank Matthew for his many years of successful leadership."

For 25 years, Evotix has developed technologies that transform the management of the world's most critical EHS&S challenges. From this strong foundation, English will advance solutions and services that improve safety and sustainability processes and capabilities at companies around the globe.

"Every individual has the right to work in a safe and fulfilling environment," said English. "With our global footprint and a strong customer base dedicated to workplace safety and sustainability, we have an important opportunity to provide critical support measures for employers to deliver this basic right."

Before joining Evotix, English was CEO of CloudSense, an e-commerce platform for the communications, media, and utilities industries. Prior to CloudSense, he served in executive sales and business development roles at ION Commodities and Allegro Development Corporation.

About Evotix

Evotix is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software solutions for midsize and enterprise markets. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chicago, Evotix serves more than 650 clients worldwide across industries. Evotix's all-in-one, no-code platform centralizes incident management, audits, inspections and risk mitigation, automating workflows and digitizing procedures to enhance regulatory compliance and data management.

Evotix's mobile app provides workers with on-the-go training and safety guidelines to ensure they receive health, safety and sustainability information anytime, anywhere. To learn more about Evotix, visit www.Evotix.com, listen to the "Two Bald Guys Talking Safety" podcast or visit Evotix's resource library.

