Evotix Drives Double-Digit Growth, Expands AI-Led EHS Platform for 2026

Continued AI product innovation and an expanding footprint are key themes for the EHS&S software leader in 2026

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evotix, the world-leading provider of EHS&S software, closed 2025 with double-digit growth, adding 122 new customers in the year, up 40% over 2024. The company's growth and profitability metrics underscore organizations' growing need for a modern, scalable approach to protecting people and managing risk.

"Long gone are the days when safety and sustainability are considered compliance check box exercises," said Jonathan English, CEO, Evotix. "Safe workplaces and sustainable operating practices are core risk management strategies with a direct impact on the bottom line. It's both exciting and rewarding to work with so many new organizations that are upping their safety and sustainability initiatives."

For 25 years, Evotix has supported more than 1 million global users who have achieved an average 85% reduction in incident rates, demonstrating the measurable impact of data-driven safety and sustainability programs.

Company growth was also profitable in 2025, with year-over-year ARR growth of 20% and EBITDA growth of 45%, enabling continued innovation and expansion.

AI Product Innovation

AI-powered product enhancements released in 2025 help EHS teams act quicker on risks that matter most, including structured SIF classification, retrieval-based technology to scan past incidents and audits, and built-in prompts that assist employees in capturing hazards and applying correct controls.

Evotix's 2026 product roadmap prioritizes additional AI use cases with EvoAI to embed intelligence directly into everyday EHS and ESG processes for seamless, tailored decision-making.

Now Hiring

To meet the needs of a growing customer base, Evotix added 100 employees in 2025. The company will continue to hire in 2026 across its U.S., EMEA, India and Australia locations.

"Our momentum is exciting, and we're actively seeking talented individuals who are dedicated to positive change and building safer, rewarding workplaces for everyone," said Kimberly Baker, Chief People Officer.

About Evotix

Evotix is a global leader in environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software solutions for mid-size and enterprise markets. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chicago, Evotix serves more than 800 clients worldwide across industries. Evotix's all-in-one, no-code platform centralizes incident management, audits, inspections and risk mitigation, automating workflows and digitizing procedures to enhance regulatory compliance and data management. Evotix's mobile app provides workers with on-the-go training and safety guidelines to ensure they receive health, safety and sustainability information anytime, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.Evotix.com.

[email protected]

